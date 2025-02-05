Holland America Line Partners with The HISTORY Channel for Multi-Year Collaboration

Holland America Line and A+E’s The HISTORY Channel™ have teamed up to enhance cruise experiences by enabling guests to engage with the history of their destinations. This collaboration will feature customized itineraries and shore excursions that take travelers to ancient ruins and significant landmarks, sharing the stories of the civilizations behind them.

“With us, history isn’t just told, it is experienced,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line. “As two iconic brands rooted in storytelling, we are uniquely positioned to bring history to life through custom itineraries and shore excursions. This partnership further differentiates our brand and allows us to deliver to our guests experiences that are too good to hurry through.”

Cruise Itineraries Rich in History

Holland America Line, in partnership with The HISTORY Channel, is offering curated cruises focused on historically significant destinations. Notable itineraries include the 14-Day Arctic Journey & Northern Lights, 7-Day Mediterranean Marvels of Pompeii, and 7-Day Norwegian Fjords with Hardangerfjord. These journeys immerse guests in the history that shaped these locations.

Future themed cruises will explore areas such as the eastern Mediterranean’s ancient empires, northern Europe’s Viking heritage, and Arctic polar exploration history. Further details will be announced and marked on Holland America Line’s website.

Shore Excursions

Through the partnership with The HISTORY Channel, guests can participate in exclusive tours, such as Gold Panning and underground Mine Exploration, visits to the Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx, and exploration of Stavanger. These excursions offer an in-depth understanding of each location’s historical significance.

Holland America Line guests prioritize learning about their destinations and visiting historic sites as essential travel experiences. Collaborating with The HISTORY Channel enables the brand to enrich its offerings and storytelling.

These itineraries and shore excursions are available for booking now as part of the Start Your Journey sale, with additional options for 2025, 2026, and 2027 to be announced soon. More information about this exciting partnership will be shared in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to join with Holland America Line on this groundbreaking, long-term partnership, to have the opportunity to bring the power of The HISTORY Channel brand as a whole new dimension to the cruising experience,” said David DeSocio, executive vice president, ad sales partnerships, A+E/The HISTORY Channel. “Through our unique storytelling and new curated itineraries, The HISTORY Channel is excited to help enable Holland America Line customers to further explore and understand the past, present and future significance of these beautiful and historic destinations.

