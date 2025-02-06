Taking on Europe with Viking Modi

Stepping into Viking Modi’s main restaurant on Taste of Germany night, guests were offered steins filled with German beer, and an array of traditional German fare including giant pretzels, sizzling bratwurst, fermented sauerkraut, flavorful purple cabbage, and slices of apple strudel topped with vanilla ice cream. This is one of many immersive culinary opportunities guests enjoy aboard the 930-passenger longship.

The ever-changing scenery of turreted fortresses, grand European cathedrals, and medieval cities arouse a sense of adventure on river cruises. This ship is named after the Norse god Modi, known for his courage and strength, but its sophisticated interior is inspired by Scandinavian light and modern design elements.

Size Matters

There are 95 comfortable staterooms that include 39 veranda rooms, 25 standard cabins, and 22 French balcony staterooms. Those looking for a two-room suite can reserve one of the seven veranda suites or the two Explorer suites with a wraparound balcony at the aft of the ship.

The Heart of the Ship

Guests congregate in the large lounge area with a full bar in the evening to listen to live music and other entertainment. It’s a popular spot to enjoy a glass of wine or cocktail before each evening’s briefing or after dinner during a show. Nearby is a small library offering fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies along with hot coffee, lattes, and tea.

Breathe in Fresh Air

Start your day strolling around the rooftop sun deck featuring a walking track offering 360-degree views. There are plenty of lounge chairs, plus a putting green, shuffleboard court, and the Captain’s Bridge. Guests are free to ask questions about how he expertly navigates the river and maneuvers through the different locks.

Culinary Delights

Early risers enjoy a light breakfast at the Aquavit Terrace to take in the sunrise views. The main restaurant offers a buffet and daily a la carte menu curated for every dietary need. During lunch and dinner, one side of the menu offers a daily changing selection of items inspired by the region, while the other side provides an array of grilled proteins, along with vegetarian and gluten-free dishes.

Adult Focus Voyages

Daily walking or bus tours enlighten passengers about the history of each port. Visits to UNESCO World Heritage sites, while taking in the scenic beauty and experiencing the flavors of a city, inspire one to learn more about a destination. Viking offers daily complimentary excursions, and engaging evening discussions to heighten one’s awareness of the places you’re visiting and the river you’re sailing. Passengers have earpieces in their stateroom for use during shore excursions to hear the tour guide clearly during walking tours and other activities on land. There are also a handful of optional excursions for a fee, such as learning about Cologne’s beer culture, attending a musical concert, or visiting one of the UNESCO Palaces.

2025 Itinerary

Viking Modi is sailing on 8-day Rhine Getaway cruises from Basel, Switzerland, to Amsterdam. Stops include Germany’s fabled Black Forest; Strasbourg, France; the scenic Middle Rhine; Cologne; and the Dutch windmills in Kinderdijk.