Pan Am Invites Name Suggestions for New Clipper

Pan Am is inviting aviation enthusiasts to help name its first Clipper in many years. The newly named aircraft will launch a private chartered jet experience along the historic Southern and Northern Transatlantic Routes, departing from JFK in June 2025. This 12-day journey, starting June 16, is limited to 50 guests and features a Boeing 757 with all Business Class lie-flat seating. Travelers will stay at select iconic hotels in Bermuda, Portugal, France, England, and Ireland. The new Clipper will join a prestigious legacy of over 100 past Clippers under the Pan Am brand.

“The tradition of naming aircraft ‘clipper’ dates back to the 19th century’s fast sailing boats under the same name, creating a link to the great ocean liners of the past,” explains Craig Carter, CEO of Pan American World Airways and owner of Pan Am Brands. “As we re-introduce the iconic Pan Am brand through private jet experiences, carrying on this naming tradition will both pay homage to Pan Am and provides a platform for countless individuals with connections to the storied brand to share their memories.”

Suggestions for Pan Am Airways Clipper names can be submitted through the form on the Pan Am: Tracing the Transatlantic Routes website. An expert panel, including Craig Carter (CEO of Pan American World Airways), Ed Trippe (Chair of the Pan Am Historical Foundation and son of founder Juan Trippe), and Linda Freire (Chair of the Pan Am Museum Foundation), will select the name that best represents Pan Am’s spirit. The chosen name will be revealed on the aircraft before its inaugural flight from JFK on June 17, 2025.

The private jet program is operated by Bartelings, specializing in global private aircraft tours, and Criterion Travel, known for U.S. affinity organization tours. It begins and ends with a gala evening in New York City. Guests will enjoy luxury accommodations at top hotels, including the Fairmont Hamilton Princess in Bermuda, Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon, Savoy in London, Sofitel in Marseille, and Adare Manor in Ireland. Unique events, like an exclusive dinner at the Flying Boat Museum in Foynes, Ireland, will also be part of the experience.

Limited availability remains for the Pan Am: Tracing the Transatlantic Routes trip from June 16-28, 2025. The price is $59,950 per person (double occupancy) or $65,500 (single occupancy). For more details or to book, contact your travel advisor or visit the Pan Am website.