Brightline Reveals Thanksgiving Savings

Brightline is offering new limited-time savings starting Thanksgiving Day!

Enjoy $19 fares for children and $49 fares for adults, available for locals, visitors, and returning winter residents.

Look out for additional discounts on rides and new Brightline Gift Cards around Bright Friday (November 29), Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday (Dec. 2). Plus, the new Brightline City Guide is now available to help you navigate events across South and Central Florida, all without the hassle of traffic and parking.

“There are so many activities, events, and attractions as we approach the holiday season and Brightline is offering limited-time savings and a new go-to City Guide with countless reasons to ride,” said Travis Christ, Brightline’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We welcome the return of winter residents, new visitors from around the world, and our valued locals inviting all to connect across Central and South Florida this upcoming season.“

Limited-Time Seasonal Savings

Enjoy one-way flat rate fares between South Florida and Orlando on Thanksgiving Day, November 28: $19 for kids, $49 for Smart Saver, $69 for Smart Saver, and $89 for Premium.

Bright Friday (November 29 – December 1), Cyber Monday (December 2), and Travel Tuesday (December 3) offers, which will be announced soon. Sign up for updates here.

Brightline Gift Cards are available in amounts ranging from $25 to $250 and can be redeemed for future train tickets.

Will you be exploring Brightline’s holiday savings? Let us know in the comments!