Hannah Waddingham Stars in New Princess Cruises Ad

Princess Cruises has launched a new global advertising campaign, “Love Boat by Hannah,” featuring Emmy-winning actress and musical theater star Hannah Waddingham.

Waddingham revives the iconic theme song from the original Love Boat series (1977-1986) with a modern twist, honoring Princess Cruises’ legacy.

“Hannah Waddingham brings something truly special to one of the most recognizable theme songs in television history and Princess Cruises brand anthem,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “As Godmother of Sun Princess, she infuses the beloved tune with her extraordinary talent and playful energy, paying tribute to The Love Boat‘s Hollywood legacy, which featured thousands of memorable guest stars. Her performance beautifully captures the timeless elegance and spirit of adventure that define the Princess Cruises experience.”

ABOUT THE AD

Filmed by director Dave Laden of Hungry Man and produced with Princess Cruises’ agency, Terri & Sandy, the campaign showcases Hannah Waddingham enjoying luxury experiences aboard a Princess cruise.

Whether singing the theme song with cocktails, lounging by the pool, interacting with dolphins, or relaxing during a massage, Waddingham adds humor and elegance to each scene.

Waddingham recorded her rendition of the classic track at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami.

The campaign will include 60-, 30-, 15-, and 06-second ads across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, appearing on connected TV, digital platforms, and social media.

The 60-second spot will also be showcased in U.S. cinemas before films like Wicked and Gladiator 2.

RELATED: Sun Princess Introduces Exciting New Holiday Experiences

Earlier this year, Waddingham became the Godmother of the new Sun Princess, joining the ranks of notable figures like Diana, Princess of Wales, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren.

“Hannah Waddingham has a presence as powerful and radiant as the Sun Princess herself,” said JP Gomez, Creative Director at Terri & Sandy. “From start to finish, she brought brilliance and humor to the creative process, contributing clever, witty ideas that elevated the entire campaign. This production was a celebration of nostalgia blended with the sleek, contemporary elegance of the Sun Princess. We couldn’t have asked for better partners than Hannah and the Princess team.”