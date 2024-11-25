Five-Month Countdown: MSC World America’s Miami Debut

MSC World America is taking shape and will debut in Miami in less than five months!

This ship marks a major advancement in MSC Cruises’ World-Class platform, offering a new cruising experience. Next year, guests can look forward to a blend of European style and American comfort across seven unique districts, each designed to enhance their vacation.

MSC World America is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The ship is in the outfitting stage, where interiors, public spaces, and facilities are installed.

Bernhard Stacher, SVP Shipboard Hospitality Operations, MSC Cruises, said: “We’ve invested a lot into tailoring MSC World America to deliver a truly memorable cruise experience, with new restaurants, bars, experiences and spaces. With the only Eataly restaurant at sea, a brand-new Greek restaurant Paxos, and MSC Cruises’ first comedy club The Loft, there’s really a space and experience for every guest.”

The ship will be named in Miami on April 9, 2025, as part of MSC’s North American expansion. The cruise line has released new photos showcasing:

The Harbour: an outdoor park for families with a Cliffhanger ride, a water park, a ropes course, a complimentary grab-and-go restaurant, and relaxation areas.

The World Galleria: a three-deck area filled with dining, bars, and shops.

The World Theater: featuring spectacular live productions.

The ship’s exterior, including the recently mounted MSC logo on the funnel.

William Monts de Oca Rivera, Head of Guest Experience Innovation, MSC Cruises, said: “One of the biggest innovations for MSC World America is The Harbour, part of the Family Aventura district, a brand-new revolutionary outdoor venue specially designed for kids and families to gather, play and relax together. It’s home to Cliffhanger—a state-of-the-art swing attraction 160 feet above the ocean that is going to bring a totally new dimension to the cruise experience.”

MSC World America cruises are available to book now, with the first sailing scheduled for April 12, 2025.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World America? Let us know in the comments!