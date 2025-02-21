Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils 2027 Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced its 2027 voyage schedule, offering 34 voyages ranging from 7 to 20 nights. The itineraries explore the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Marquesas, Cook Islands, and the South Pacific, including a Boutique Crossing Collection with journeys of 13, 17, and 20 nights between Singapore, Australia, Fiji, and Bali. The m/s Paul Gauguin, accommodating up to 330 guests, will undergo a multi-million-dollar refurbishment in April. Early bookings start at $2,960 per guest, with up to 30 percent savings.

“Our 2027 voyages represent the art of exploration in its finest form, from our immersive 7-night itineraries through the Society Islands to our longer Boutique Crossing Collection voyages of up to 20 nights exploring Fiji, Bali, and beyond,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Americas for PONANT EXPLORATIONS GROUP, parent company of Paul Gauguin Cruises. “As French Polynesia’s destination expert, we craft each itinerary to offer artfully authentic insight into every destination; strategic overnights and extended port stays aren’t just stops on a map—they’re gateways to deeper understanding, allowing our guests to experience these destinations as insiders rather than visitors. This is the difference that comes from having called these waters home for more than 25 years, and why discerning travelers consistently choose us for their South Pacific discovery.”

In 2027, Paul Gauguin Cruises will offer 34 voyages, with over 40% consisting of 7-night journeys to the picturesque Tahiti and the Society Islands. The remaining itineraries include 10-, 11-, and 14-night voyages to the Tuamotus, Marquesas, Cook Islands, and Tonga, emphasizing overnights and extended stays for immersive experiences.