MSC World America Stateroom Options Revealed

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC World America, will offer 19 types of staterooms and Caribbean itineraries from Miami next year, redefining the cruising experience!

Guests can choose from various accommodations, including balcony staterooms, Duplex Suites, and 1,600-square-foot Owner’s Suites in the MSC Yacht Club. Family staterooms are also available for larger groups.

MSC World America advances the world-class platform with seven distinct onboard districts tailored for the U.S. market, enabling guests to customize their vacation experience. Every stateroom on MSC World America is thoughtfully designed, blending MSC Cruises’ European style with American comfort, providing a perfect retreat after a day of exploration.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Reveals Miami Winter 2024/2025 Schedule

Stateroom highlights

MSC Yacht Club: This exclusive area offers a luxurious experience with keycard-only access, 24-hour butler and concierge service, and a private restaurant, lounge, pool, and sundeck.

Owner’s Suites: These spacious suites, over 1,600 square feet, include a bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bathroom with an imperial bathtub, and a living-dining area, all with a private terrace featuring a hot tub and outdoor dining.

Duplex Suites: These two-deck suites feature a dining area, living room, and guest bathroom on the lower level, with a main bedroom and en-suite bathroom above. They also offer outdoor space, including some with a two-level sundeck and hot tub.

Connecting Family Staterooms: These options allow staterooms to connect via internal doors, perfect for families or multi-generational vacations.

Promenade View Balcony Staterooms: These overlook the outdoor promenade, immersing guests in the ship’s vibrant atmosphere.

Infinite Ocean View Staterooms: These staterooms feature a sliding window that turns into a glass balcony railing, providing unobstructed sea views.

MSC World America cruises are available to book now. Head to the MSC Cruises’ website for more information!