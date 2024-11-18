MSC Cruises Reveals Miami Winter 2024/2025 Schedule

MSC Cruises has launched the winter cruise season in Miami with the arrival of MSC Divina and MSC Seaside! The lineup offers various itineraries for experienced and first-time cruisers, emphasizing MSC’s commitment to the South Florida market.

The Miami fleet includes MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside, and MSC Divina.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC Divina, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seaside are not only fan favorites but also highly competitive ships in the U.S. market. With three exceptional ships and an expanded selection of itineraries in Miami, we are providing guests with more opportunities than ever to explore the Caribbean in unparalleled style. Whether they are first-time cruisers or loyal MSC fans, there is a perfect voyage for every traveler, ensuring an unforgettable journey tailored to every preference.”

ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

All three ships feature top-tier entertainment, specialty dining with global cuisines, enhanced accommodations, and the luxurious MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Seaside departs every Sunday, offering 7-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean (Ocean Cay, Nassau, Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata) and Western Caribbean (Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan or Belize City, and Ocean Cay).

MSC Divina offers short 3- and 4-night cruises from PortMiami to Ocean Cay and Nassau, as well as select 10-night itineraries to Jamaica, Aruba, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, and The Bahamas. An extended 14-night option includes stops at Nassau and other ports on the 10-night route.

MSC Seascape sails on Saturdays with 7-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting Ocean Cay, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands.

MSC CRUISES AND MIAMI CONNECTION

These offerings highlight MSC Cruises’ investment in Miami. In April 2025, the new flagship, MSC World America, will be named at PortMiami, the world’s largest cruise terminal, accommodating up to 36,000 guests daily. Additionally, MSC Cruises is investing $100 million in its North American Cruise Division Headquarters in Downtown Miami, promoting economic development in the area.

Neil Palomba, Executive Vice President of Operations at MSC Cruises USA, said: “This season introduces a new level of European style, cutting-edge design, and unrivaled service to the U.S. market. All three ships feature extraordinary dining, top-tier entertainment, and immersive experiences tailored to each guest’s unique preferences, regardless of the cruise length. For both the quick getaway and the extended vacation, or something in between, we ensure an unsurpassed experience from the moment guests step on board.”

Details on MSC Cruises’ Winter 2024/2025 sailings from PortMiami are available here.

Will you be exploring these itineraries? Let us know in the comments!