Regent Seven Seas Cruises and American Cancer Society Launch Relay For Life at Sea

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces the launch of Relay For Life® at Sea in partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS). Guests aboard Seven Seas Grandeur can support the ACS’s mission to promote cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival.

“Cancer is a journey that touches so many of us, directly or indirectly, and I feel deeply fortunate to stand here today as both a survivor and an advocate of the incredible work of the American Cancer Society,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The support I received from my family, friends, and our Regent family played an immeasurable role in my own recovery from breast cancer this past year and we are proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for Relay For Life At Sea. Utilizing our wonderful cruising community, bringing together our valued guests and crew and channeling a spirit of solidarity, we will march towards a future free from cancer together.”

MORE ABOUT RELAY FOR LIFE AT SEA

Guests aboard Seven Seas Grandeur are invited to participate in Relay For Life at Sea by walking laps around the sports track.

This initiative supports the American Cancer Society, allowing travelers to donate $25 or more while fostering community spirit.

Regent promotes health and unity through Relay For Life at Sea and other initiatives, including Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, which featured Pink Out days with themed food and beverages.

From November 14, 2024, guests can register and donate here to join the program.

