PONANT Unveils Four New Expert-Led Themed Voyages

PONANT is launching expert-led themed itineraries for 2025 featuring prominent guests and tailored programming. Highlights include explorations of the Iberian Peninsula’s cultures and a musically themed voyage from Glasgow to Bordeaux with Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and six renowned musicians.

“While PONANT is known for our immersive expeditions and exploration, we also curate themed voyages that invite guests to embark on a more personalized journey of discovery that speaks to their individual passions and curiosities,” said Samuel Chamberlain, PONANT Exploration’s CEO of the Americas. “With robust expert-led enrichment tailored to pique a unique range of interests—whether gastronomy, history, or culture—these bespoke voyages offer enriching onboard programs and illuminating shoreside experiences to reveal each destination through a distinct lens. The result is journeys that exceed expectations and deepen both understanding and connection on a profoundly personal level.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILINGS

PONANT’s themed departures will be offered in English only, maintaining the company’s French flair in service.

Epicurean Delights of Sicily and the Adriatic Coast, June 10-18, 2025, Le Bougainville

This voyage visits seven UNESCO World Heritage sites and focuses on culinary traditions, featuring food writer Maureen Fant and wine experts John Camacho Vidal and Barbara D’Agapiti. Renowned chef Denny Imbroisi will prepare authentic Italian dishes on board. Guests will taste wines and local specialties while exploring sites like Alberobello and Venice. Fares start at $8,930 per guest based on double occupancy.

A World Affairs Cruise in the Baltic, July 15-24, 2025, Le Lapérouse

Explore the Baltic’s history from the Viking era to NATO’s current dynamics on this 10-day voyage, featuring insights from Robin Wright and former Polish president Lech Wałęsa. Stops include Stockholm, Tallinn, and Gothenburg. Fares start at $11,960 per guest based on double occupancy.

A Confluence of Cultures: Discovering Southern Spain and Portugal, October 10-17, 2025, L’Austral

In partnership with MEJDI Tours, this itinerary explores the cultural influences of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity on the Iberian Peninsula. Starting in Tarragona, the cruise visits Valencia, Málaga, and Lisbon, with excursions to UNESCO sites like the Great Mosque of Córdoba. Special guests include peacebuilder Aziz Abu Sarah and historian Yuval Ben Ami. Fares start at $7,190 per guest based on double occupancy.

A Symphony at Sea: The Musical Traditions of Ireland and France, October 11-19, 2025, Le Bellot

This voyage from Glasgow to Bordeaux features performances led by Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, joined by six musicians. Guests will experience music in port and visit UNESCO sites like the Giant Causeway and Mont-Saint Michel. Fares start at $7,010 per guest based on double occupancy.

