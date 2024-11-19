Holland America Line Launches Onboard Cooking Shows

It’s time to get cooking!

Holland America Line’s culinary program features new onboard cooking shows that showcase regional specialties and seafood from its Global Fresh Fish Program.

COOKING SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Hosted by the ship’s executive chef and cruise director, these cooking demonstrations take place fleetwide at least twice during each seven-day cruise, with more frequent sessions on longer voyages.

Guests can learn cooking techniques and regional culinary history while tasting the prepared dishes in the Dining Room that evening.

Attendees will also receive copies of the recipes to try at home.

These cooking shows are part of Holland America Line’s enhancements to onboard entertainment, culinary experiences, and beverage offerings, including introducing its first branded sparkling wine and a refreshed Pinnacle Grill menu featuring local flavors.

“We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities. Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they’re visiting with a fun and attainable experience,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line. “We’re being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends.”

Cooking Show Recipes

Holland America Line’s cooking shows vary by region, focusing on local culinary traditions. Each show features recipes from the current destination, including dishes prepared with fresh fish from the Global Fresh Fish Program.

Dishes by region:

Alaska:

Barbecue Salmon Bowl

Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl

Australia/New Zealand:

Panko-Crusted Australian Flathead

Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce

Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon

Seared Yellowfin Bream

Asia:

Red Snapper Coconut Curry with Vegetables

Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops

Macadamia Crusted Grouper

Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce

Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl

Pan-Seared Honey Sake Barramundi

Caribbean:

Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits

Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema

Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque

Hawaii:

Macadamia Crusted Grouper

Kauai-Style Poke

Lomi-Lomi Salmon

Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish

South Pacific:

Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce

Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl

Macadamia Crusted Grouper

Lomi-Lomi Salmon

Crackling Pork Ceviche

Huli Huli Chicken

South America:

Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa

Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta

Braised Short Rib Empanadas

Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken

Mexico:

Blackened Tuna Oaxaca-Style

Grouper with Rice Pilaf and Salsa Picante

Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema

