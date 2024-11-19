Holland America Line Launches Onboard Cooking Shows
It’s time to get cooking!
Holland America Line’s culinary program features new onboard cooking shows that showcase regional specialties and seafood from its Global Fresh Fish Program.
COOKING SHOW HIGHLIGHTS
- Hosted by the ship’s executive chef and cruise director, these cooking demonstrations take place fleetwide at least twice during each seven-day cruise, with more frequent sessions on longer voyages.
- Guests can learn cooking techniques and regional culinary history while tasting the prepared dishes in the Dining Room that evening.
- Attendees will also receive copies of the recipes to try at home.
- These cooking shows are part of Holland America Line’s enhancements to onboard entertainment, culinary experiences, and beverage offerings, including introducing its first branded sparkling wine and a refreshed Pinnacle Grill menu featuring local flavors.
“We are thrilled to bring back a favorite tradition that is among our most popular enrichment activities. Our new cooking shows are all about connecting guests to the culinary culture of the region they’re visiting with a fun and attainable experience,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and room division for Holland America Line. “We’re being purposeful in ensuring our guests can take a piece of the immersive traveling experience home with them after the cruise ends.”
RELATED: Holland America Line Reveals “The Great HALiday Giveaway”
Cooking Show Recipes
Holland America Line’s cooking shows vary by region, focusing on local culinary traditions. Each show features recipes from the current destination, including dishes prepared with fresh fish from the Global Fresh Fish Program.
Dishes by region:
Alaska:
Barbecue Salmon Bowl
Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl
Australia/New Zealand:
Panko-Crusted Australian Flathead
Australian Bass with Orange Vermouth Sauce
Coral Trout with Porcini and Bacon
Seared Yellowfin Bream
Asia:
Red Snapper Coconut Curry with Vegetables
Crumbed Miso Sesame Lamb Chops
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl with Cauliflower Rice
Mongolian Barbecue Lamb Chops
Macadamia Crusted Grouper
Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce
Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl
Pan-Seared Honey Sake Barramundi
Caribbean:
Bahamian Grouper with Bacon Grits
Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema
Crusted Rockfish with Cou-Cou & Coconut Shrimp Bisque
Hawaii:
Macadamia Crusted Grouper
Kauai-Style Poke
Lomi-Lomi Salmon
Seared Opah with Mango Avocado Relish
South Pacific:
Japanese Pork Katsu with Curry Sauce
Honey Sriracha Salmon Bowl
Macadamia Crusted Grouper
Lomi-Lomi Salmon
Crackling Pork Ceviche
Huli Huli Chicken
South America:
Seared Grouper with Chilean Salsa
Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri and Polenta
Braised Short Rib Empanadas
Peruvian Half Roasted Chicken
Mexico:
Blackened Tuna Oaxaca-Style
Grouper with Rice Pilaf and Salsa Picante
Grilled Seabass Tacos with Spicy Slaw and Lime Crema
Will you be exploring Holland America’s new onboard cooking show? Let us know in the comments!