Ship Review: Sea Cloud Spirit

I’m standing on the weathered wooden deck of the 136-guest Sea Cloud Spirit, shielding my eyes from the blinding sun as I gaze upward at the riot of 28 billowing sails that are propelling us under wind power alone across the impossibly blue Caribbean Sea.

If it weren’t for the fact that I had been dancing on deck last night to Van Halen’s “Jump” and watched the Olympics opening ceremony stream live into the ship’s Atlas Lounge the other day, I could almost believe that I have been transported back to the 19th century and the Age of Sail.

YESTERDAY…AND TODAY

Launched in 2021, the three-mast, full-rigged, five-deck Sea Cloud Spirit is, indeed, an anomaly in today’s world of cruising. This 453-foot marvel captures the days of yore while at the same time incorporating modern extravagances like opulent balcony cabins, a lavish wellness and spa area, a swimming platform, a well-equipped ocean-view fitness center, and the most sophisticated navigational technology (which guests can see for themselves, thanks to Sea Cloud Spirit’s “open bridge” policy).

Sea Cloud Spirit is the newest entry into the German-based Sea Cloud Cruises’ fleet of three windjammers that, until recently, were marketed almost exclusively in Europe. Best known for the original Sea Cloud (built in 1931 as the private yacht of cereal heiress Marjorie Merriwether Post and still sailing today), Sea Cloud Cruises added the 94-guest Sea Cloud II to the fleet in 2001 and now, with Sea Cloud Spirit, hopes to lure American guests to the elegance and romance of an authentic sailing adventure.

And I do mean authentic. Unlike the automatic sails that adorn other sailing ships in the cruise industry, the billowing sails above me are set by hand just as they were centuries ago.

ON SAIL

It is 9:00 a.m. when the action begins. Guests assemble on deck and gaze wide-eyed as 19 male and female sailors scurry up the ship’s masts like a determined band of tightrope walkers, positioning themselves within the maze of rigging to manually unfurl and position the 44,100 square feet of heavy canvas sail. The climb down from the masts is just as chilling and I’m surprised to learn from a crew member that it is the newbie deckhands who are tasked with the job at the mast’s highest point — nearly 200 feet above the waterline — in order to acclimate them to the task.

Nearly half of all Sea Cloud guests are themselves sailors or have an association with the sea so it’s not surprising that Sea Cloud Spirit offers them an opportunity to get even closer to the action. That’s right! After passing a brief physical with the ship’s doctor, the bravest among us may slip into a harness and climb the mast, scaling the ropes and ladders, accompanied on the climb by an experienced deckhand leading the way and one bringing up the rear. Meanwhile, Sea Cloud Spirit’s Photo Safari offers a less intimidating activity: A Zodiac ride that circles the ship when its sails are majestically unfurled. It’s a photo op that yields highly professional results even for me, a lousy photographer with a four-year-old iPhone.

LUXURY BENEATH THE SAILS

While sailing is certainly the main focus, a voyage aboard Sea Cloud Spirit is no rugged undertaking designed specifically for the hardy adventurous type. Beneath those magnificent Sea Cloud Spirit sails and a deck dotted with winches, ropes, and pulleys, guests find a decidedly luxurious experience that begins with free-flowing Champagne at embarkation.

Sea Cloud Spirit is an all-inclusive experience with beverages (including wine, beer, cocktails, and spirits), gratuities and port fees, dining, and bottled water included in the fare. Thanks to the line’s origins, you’ll find five-star European hospitality throughout and notice that the majority of your shipmates hail from Germany and other European countries, prices for optional items like shore excursions, boutique purchases, and spa treatments are quoted in euros and communications appear in both English and German.

Sea Cloud Spirit’s public spaces are tasteful and elegant. From Old-World touches like the oval-leaded windows, gold-trimmed sconces, and golden-framed nautical paintings of the ship’s formal dining room to the living-room ambience of her ocean-view library (books in both English and German), and the sophistication of the Atlas Lounge with its polished Steinway & Sons grand piano, the overwhelming feeling is that of a comfortable country home. Yet the ship’s nautical nature is always nearby, particularly at the Lido bar and bistro, a covered alfresco dining, drinking, and dancing spot, where those breathtaking sails are just an upward glance away.

A TASTE OF SEA CLOUD SPIRIT

Sea Cloud Spirit’s European roots are a delicious inspiration for much of its dining with rich soups, innovative salads, hearty cuts of meat, and the freshest seafood taking center stage (and, where maritime laws permit, some of that seafood will have been caught directly from the ship that morning, fileted, and grilled right in front of you). Vegetarians have their own selections at each meal.

Even at lunchtime buffets, usually served outdoors at the Lido Bistro, it’s doubtful you’ll find American-style “grab and go” selections like sandwiches and pizza but, instead, more formal dishes like luscious paella with shrimp the size of lobster tails, carved roast turkey, grilled filet mignon, or absolutely scrumptious bacon-wrapped pork loin. Even a barbecue dinner, served on deck, eschewed typical American favorites like ribs, chicken, and burgers, replacing them with the more elegant grilled sirloin or ribeye steak and tuna three ways: tartare, sashimi, and grilled steak.

In the past year, Sea Cloud Spirit has placed a new emphasis on its dining program, featuring award-winning culinary legends serving as guest chefs on certain sailings. In addition to contributing their own mouth-watering dishes to Sea Cloud Spirit menus, they conduct cooking demonstrations, tastings, and interact with guests hungry to learn more about the cuisine and culture of the area they’re sailing.

In January 2025, Sea Cloud Spirit homeports in San Juan and celebrates the island’s culinary culture with a series of sailings that showcase well-known Puerto Rican chefs. In 2026, she’ll return to San Juan to explore the Caribbean and Central America before sailing the Bahamas round trip from Miami on March 26.

