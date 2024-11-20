Eric Stonestreet Named Norwegian Aqua Godfather

Actor Eric Stonestreet has been named the godfather of Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship, Norwegian Aqua, set to launch in April 2025!

On April 13, 2025, in Miami, he will participate in the traditional ship christening by breaking a champagne bottle across its bow, a maritime custom that symbolizes bringing good fortune to the vessel and its passengers.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Eric Stonestreet to the NCL team!” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We had an amazing time with Eric on one of our ships, and also got to spend some time with his charming family after. Over the past couple of months, Eric has become a true friend of NCL. Eric’s authenticity, wit, charm and genuine desire to bring happiness to the masses embodies the role of godfather for Norwegian Aqua, as well as who we are and what we stand for as a company. We are honored to have Eric as the godfather of Norwegian Aqua!”

ABOUT STONESTREET

Eric Stonestreet is a well-known actor, recognized for his role as Cameron Tucker on “Modern Family,” which earned him two Primetime Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also appeared in films like “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Identity Thief,” and previously hosted Fox’s “Domino Masters.” Currently, he stars in season two of “The Santa Clauses,” one of Disney+’s top original series.

“Traveling the world to meet new people and explore new places is something I love to do, and after recently experiencing what Norwegian has to offer, I can attest that Norwegian truly makes it easy to do more of what I enjoy while on vacation,” said Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor. “I am honored to be named the godfather of Norwegian Aqua and to play my part in the journey of bringing this new ship to life. I am blown away by what’s in store for Norwegian Aqua and I cannot wait to take a ride on the Aqua Slidecoaster, indulge in some red curry at the all-new Sukhothai and most importantly create lifelong memories with my own family while on board this innovative new ship.”

NORWEGIAN AQUA HIGHLIGHTS

After its christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, starting April 26, 2025. Destinations include Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island, which will have a new pier by late 2025.

Following her inaugural season, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day Bermuda voyages from New York City from August to October 2025 and May to October 2026. It will then return to Miami for Eastern Caribbean itineraries from October 2025 to April 2026 and November 2026 to March 2027.

As the first ship in NCL’s Prima Plus Class, Norwegian Aqua will feature the Aqua Slidecoaster, the longest and fastest slide at sea, alongside the Glow Court sports complex and the Aqua Game Zone. It will also introduce NCL’s first Three-Bedroom Duplex suites in The Haven, which offer a sundeck, infinity pool, and lounge. Dining options include the Thai restaurant Sukhothai, the plant-based Planterie, and Swirl Wine Bar.

MORE AT SEA PACKAGE

NCL’s More At Sea™ package, available for sailings starting January 1, 2025, includes an unlimited open bar, specialty dining credits, faster Wi-Fi, $50 shore excursion credits, and free airfare for the second guest, with third and fourth guests sailing free on select cruises. This package can be combined with NCL’s Black Friday sale of 50% off all cruises.

Will you be sailing aboard Norwegian Aqua in 2025? Let us know in the comments!