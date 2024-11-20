Explora Journeys Shares Limited-Time Offer

Explora Journeys is offering a limited-time promotion for bookings made by December 4, 2024, allowing travelers to save up to 50% on select journeys with a deposit of only 5%.

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

This offer lets travelers enjoy their “Home at Sea” while exploring Caribbean and Mediterranean destinations, available for bookings until December 4, 2024, for all suite categories on voyages departing from November 29, 2024.

Winter in the Caribbean

EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II will sail in the Caribbean this winter, visiting San Juan, the British Virgin Islands, and Saint Kitts, with EXPLORA I departing December 23-30, 2024, and EXPLORA II December 20-27, 2024, featuring holiday decorations, seasonal treats, and New Year’s galas with fireworks.

Summer in the Mediterranean

This offer includes access to Mediterranean destinations as EXPLORA I and II visit ports in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Croatia, including Livorno, Monte Carlo, and Mykonos, promising a summer of discovery, luxury, and relaxation.

This promotion offers luxurious winter and summer getaways and can be combined with select Explora Journeys programs and packages for solo and younger travelers.

*Terms and conditions apply; the offer covers journey fare only and excludes pre- and post-journey accommodations, transfers, and select onboard experiences. Certain itineraries, such as those for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, are excluded from this offer. For full terms and details, please visit the Explora Journeys website starting 20 November 2024.