Holland America Line Reveals “The Great HALiday Giveaway”

Holland America Line is celebrating the holiday season with “The Great HALiday Giveaway,” offering 150 prizes over 12 days, including a grand prize of a full Grand World Voyage.

The event runs from December 6 to December 17, 2024.

Entrants who provide their details on The Great HALiday Giveaway website by December 5 will receive a reminder and a special gift for their next cruise.

Participants can visit the website daily during the giveaway to win prizes inspired by the cruise line’s itineraries and onboard experiences, including Alaska Cruisetours to Denali, cruises to northern Europe and the Mediterranean with access to over 175 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and Caribbean cruises.

Participants can win partnership prizes such as yearlong Audible subscriptions and Chef Morimoto gift cards.

Each day will unveil new experiences like an Advent calendar, with daily perks such as onboard credits, reduced deposits, shore excursion credits, or dinner at the Pinnacle Grill, applicable to any new Holland America Line booking.

Participants in the daily giveaway will also automatically be entered to win the grand prize: a full Grand World Voyage for two in 2025 or 2026. This marks the first time Holland America Line has offered a cruise of this scale, allowing the winner to choose the entire voyage or a segment.

“This year for the holidays, we want to celebrate the art of leisurely travel that only Holland America can provide and encourage new as well as existing guests to get excited about vacationing by sea with us,” said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line’s chief marketing officer. “In the spirit of the holidays, we’re enabling guests to savor the journey, so much like an Advent calendar each day new experiences will be unveiled. Our incredible prizes celebrate our iconic itineraries, bespoke experiences and exclusive partnerships.”

Those who pre-register on The Great HALiday Giveaway” website will receive a reminder on December 6, but early registration is not required to participate.

