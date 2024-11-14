Check Out These Early Black Friday Deals

Happy Thursday! We’re inching closer to Black Friday, and lucky for you, we have some amazing early cruise deals lined up. Keep reading to check out these offers and start planning your next getaway!

Oceania Cruises

Offer: Up to a four-category stateroom upgrade plus an exclusive additional amenity valued at up to $5,500 per stateroom.

Amenities: Choose from a premium drink package (unlimited wine, beer, and spirits), shipboard credit up to $1,000, or free/reduced airfare.

Validity: On over 90 global voyages sailing in 2025 and 2026, for bookings made between November 15 and December 10, 2024, using promotional code “UGBF.”

Inclusions: Complimentary specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, gratuities, and laundry services.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Offer: 50% off all currently published voyages.

New Voyages: Over 400 new sailings for the fall-winter 2026/27 season across 11 regions, including the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, Mexican Riviera, Asia, and more, from September 2026 to April 2027.

Departure Ports: 20 distinct departure ports visiting nearly 100 destinations across 38 countries.

Combined Value: Guests can combine the Black Friday sale with the **More At Sea™** package, available for voyages starting January 1, 2025.

More At Sea™ Package Inclusions:

Premium Spirits: 45% more premium spirit brands in the unlimited beverage package.

Specialty Cocktails: Over 100 specialty cocktails available across more than 80 bars.

Dining: Additional specialty dining meals for cruises of seven days or longer.

Wi-Fi: More included Wi-Fi minutes powered by Starlink.

Shore Excursion Credits: $50 shore excursion credits.

Airfare: Free airfare for the second guest and third and fourth guests sailing free on select cruises.

Azamara Cruises Black Friday Flash Sale:

Offer: Discount of up to $4,000 USD on the total stateroom price for select 2025 sailings (discount value converted to the booking’s currency).

Combinable Offer: This sale is combinable with the November Brand Offer, which provides a $750 onboard credit per cabin, tiered based on the length of the sailing.

Booking Window: November 19, 2024, to December 4, 2024.

Applicable Sailings:

25 Night Carnival Rio & Amazon Voyage: Embarking February 25, 2025

20 Night Treasure of Asia Voyage: Embarking March 14, 2025

12 Night Spring Mediterranean & Grand Prix Voyage: Embarking May 20, 2025

Hurtigruten Black Friday Sale:

Offer: Discounts of up to 50% off select sailings during the Black Friday sale.

Sale Period: November 13 through December 2, 2024.

Voyage Options:

Signature Voyages: This includes Hurtigruten’s all-inclusive Signature voyages, which launched last year:

The Svalbard Line: Operates during the extended summer season, encompassing the best of the Norwegian coastline and the Svalbard archipelago.

The North Cape Line: Operates during the extended winter season, focusing predominantly on the spectacular Northern Lights.

Additional Discounts: During the Black Friday sale, Hurtigruten offers discounts of up to 25% off select Signature departures until September 2025.

MSC Cruises Black Friday Preview Sale:

Sale Period: Available from today through November 18, 2024.

Offers Include:

Discount: Up to 35% off the cruise fare.

Inclusives: Drinks and Wi-Fi are included.

Onboard Credit: Up to $400 onboard credit.

Value Highlights:

4-Night Cruises: At least $700 of added value.

7-Night Cruises: At least $1,000 of added value.

Well, there you have it! Stay tuned for more cruise deals and Black Friday offerings!