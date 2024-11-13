Disney Employees Worldwide Honored as Godparents of Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line has named The Walt Disney Company’s cast, crew, Imagineers, and employees worldwide as the honorary “godparents” of Disney Treasure, celebrating over 200,000 individuals who bring Disney experiences to life.

During the Christening ceremony, a ship’s godparent provides a symbolic blessing for the vessel and its travelers, honoring a maritime tradition. In 2022, Disney Cruise Line named all Make-A-Wish children—past, present, and future—as godchildren of the Disney Wish, the sister ship to the Disney Treasure.

RELATED: Disney Treasure Arrives in Port Canaveral

“At the core of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated Cast Members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe,” said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. “That’s why we are proud to honor all Disney employees as the godparents of the Disney Treasure. This is our way of paying tribute to the dreamers and doers who continue to tell our stories in the most compelling and innovative ways.”

Inspired by adventure, Disney Treasure will feature new and signature experiences from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks. Highlights include a Broadway-style retelling of “Moana,” immersive dining inspired by “Coco” and Marvel Super Heroes, a Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction, fireworks at sea, imaginative kids’ clubs, and new lounges based on the Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

The ship is part of a multi-year expansion of Disney’s fleet, which includes six ships and plans for seven more by 2031, enhancing Disney Cruise Line’s storytelling for families worldwide.

“Every magical guest experience results from the collective effort of tens of thousands of Disney Cast Members and employees,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. “Because of this outstanding team, Disney creativity, storytelling and service continues to set the standards for the entertainment and hospitality industries around the world.”

For more information or to book a vacation, visit Disney Cruise Line’s website.