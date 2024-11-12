Disney Treasure Arrives in Port Canaveral

Disney Cruise Line’s new ship, Disney Treasure, docked at Port Canaveral for the first time today.

After her visit to Florida, Disney Treasure will sail to New York City on November 19 for a christening celebration that will be streamed live on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney Treasure features an adventure theme and offers experiences inspired by Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney Parks. Guests can enjoy a dining experience themed to “Coco,” cocktails inspired by attractions like the Haunted Mansion, a sweet shop based on “Zootopia,” and the Broadway-style show “Disney: The Tale of Moana.”

To celebrate the ship’s debut, Disney Cruise Line is launching Treasure Tomorrow. This initiative aims to positively impact port communities throughout Florida and the Caribbean. In Brevard County, the cruise line is partnering with the Brevard Schools Foundation to provide career exploration programs for local students.

Disney Treasure will embark on her maiden seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral on December 21, followed by a season of similar itineraries. Head to the Disney Cruise Line website to learn more or book a vacation!

Will you be sailing aboard Disney Treasure? Let us know in the comments!