Holland America Line Reveals the 2026 Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line has announced its 2026 Cruisetours, combining an Alaska cruise with a journey through Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon Territory. Guests can choose from 18 itineraries that include access to glaciers, wildlife, and wilderness tours.

Each itinerary features a visit to Denali National Park and several days aboard the Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, or Zaandam. Travelers can decide whether to cruise or go overland first and can extend their trip into Canada’s Yukon Territory, with stops in Whitehorse and Dawson City. Holland America Line is the only cruise line offering this access to the Yukon.

“Guests who embark on one of our Cruisetours get the opportunity to combine our award-winning cruise experience with exploration deep into the heart of wilderness that’s unseen by most,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “And with their arrival at Holland America Denali Lodge, they can take in the awe of this majestic mountain while experiencing the premium service and comfort they have come to expect from Holland America.”

Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam will offer Denali Cruisetours ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver and Anchorage or Fairbanks.

All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise featuring Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier, and the Inside Passage. The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge.

A 14-day Ultimate Denali tour features an overnight in Homer and visits to Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after the seven-day cruise.

Holland America Line provides motorcoaches, railcars, and hotels for its Cruisetours, ensuring convenient schedules for guests.

Each itinerary features a scenic ride on the luxury, glass-domed McKinley Explorer train, while select itineraries also include the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway.

Some itineraries offer Direct-to-Denali service, transporting guests directly from the ship to their Denali hotel on the same day. All Yukon itineraries include a Tour Director to enhance the travel experience.

The Holland America Denali Lodge, formerly McKinley Chalet, offers views and wildlife encounters at the edge of Denali National Park.

Single-day Classic Alaska & Denali itineraries include a complimentary Denali Natural History Tour, allowing guests to search for Alaska’s “Big 5” (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou, and gray wolves) in their natural habitat.

Two- and three-night itineraries include the Tundra Wilderness Tour, providing prime wildlife viewing as guests travel 43 miles into Denali National Park.

2026 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours Highlights

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days, featuring either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam, with two or three nights in Denali and Dawson City. Depending on the itinerary, these tours also include overnights in Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Skagway.

NEW: A 13-day Alaska, Denali, and Yukon Cruisetour on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam begins in Fairbanks, then flies to Dawson City before spending three days in Denali. Guests will travel to the ship in Holland America Line’s luxury glass-domed rail cars before embarking on a seven-day cruise to Vancouver. This tour includes three complimentary experiences: Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks, the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City, and the Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park.

NEW: Insights from guests have led Holland America Line to include the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City and the Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali in all Yukon & Denali itineraries, allowing guests to explore historic Gold Rush sites.

Guests will visit one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites, Tr’ondëk-Klondike, added in September 2023, which encompasses Dawson City and its cultural significance to Indigenous peoples during the Klondike Gold Rush.

Booking Holland America Line Cruisetours

For a limited time, guests booking 2026 Alaska Cruisetours with the “Have It All” premium package will receive standard package amenities (shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi), plus free prepaid Crew Appreciation, complimentary upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi.

Cruisetours fares start at $2,259 per person.

