Holland America Line and Sur La Table Announce Partnership

Holland America Line and Sur La Table are partnering to showcase global flavors from ship to shore. This collaboration will feature cooking classes nationwide at Sur La Table locations, inspired by Holland America Line’s visits to over 140 European ports. Participants will learn hands-on with top chefs, enhancing their cooking skills while utilizing Sur La Table’s high-quality tools and equipment.

“Our Global Fresh Fish program has been a culinary game-changer at sea, so we’re excited to be the inspiration for these new classes at Sur La Table,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line. “It’s an opportunity for food lovers to experience the flavors of our worldwide journeys in their hometowns while also highlighting our expertise in Destination Dining ™.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The program will include classes on preparing fresh fish dishes, emphasizing Holland America Line’s commitment to serving seafood from port to plate within 48 hours. Participants will collaborate with top chefs to create destination-inspired meals and a Dutch dessert. The menu features seared salmon with saffron hollandaise, endive and roquefort winter salad, herbes de Provence, and stroopwafel crème brûlée.

“We’re thrilled to invite Holland America Line’s guests into our kitchens to experience Sur La Table’s culinary expertise,” said Kristin Flor Perret, head of brand marketing at Sur La Table. “These classes offer a unique way to ‘travel’ through food and learn techniques inspired by destinations around the world, while enjoying hands on experience and tips from our incredible resident chefs. All of this supports our mission of connecting through gathering—make more, gather often.”

The partnership strengthens Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish program, sourcing fresh fish from 60 ports to serve on board within 48 hours. It offers 80 fish species across all restaurants, highlighting local specialties and destination-inspired menus.

At Sur La Table’s 53 stores nationwide, guests can connect with top chefs and receive expert guidance from the nation’s leading culinary retailer and largest recreational cooking school. Sur La Table teaches over 425,000 students annually, offering 40,000 classes that range from date nights and kids’ series to global flavors and baking. All classes are fully hands-on, ensuring participants actively engage in the culinary experience rather than simply observing.

Classes will begin nationwide on November 1, 2024, at Sur La Table locations. The experience includes:

Hands-on cooking classes featuring a menu inspired by Holland America Line’s voyages.

Expert instruction on preparing fresh fish dishes with global flavors and a Dutch-inspired dessert.

Recipes carefully crafted by Holland America Line and Sur La Table culinary experts.

Prices begin at $99 per person.

Classes can be booked here r at local Sur La Table stores.

