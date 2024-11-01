Can You Have A Wedding On A Cruise Ship?

With wedding season in full swing, many couples-to-be will think of creative venues to tie the knot. For those who enjoy a more nautical theme, the idea of hosting a wedding on a cruise ship will certainly come to mind. However, this begs the question: can you host a wedding on a cruise ship?

Yes, you can get married on a cruise ship! Most cruise lines offer wedding packages providing various types of services. Here’s a look at what three different cruise lines offer for couples looking to tie the knot.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line offers a variety of wedding packages. Guests can get married on embarkation day, on the sea, on the ship at a destination, or on land at a destination.

The Signature Ceremony package, starting at $1,799, is the cruise line’s base package. The service includes 10 guests, wedding planning assistance, a 15-20 minute service, a local officiant, photography services, a private venue, a cake, and a honeymoon dinner.

For $2,899, the It’s A Celebration! package includes the services from the Signature Ceremony package with the addition of an extra 10 guests for the ceremony and an onboard post-wedding reception.

At $2,659, the Love Ashore package includes a destination ceremony on land, transportation to and from the location, an on-site wedding coordinator, a champagne toast for the couple, and the services from the other two packages.

The last package, the Diamond Enhancement Package, is an additional $399 and includes a continental breakfast for the couple, wine service, a 30-minute massage, and Carnival Weddings Exclusive beach kit.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean guarantees guests the wedding of their dreams by offering four unique wedding packages.

The Intimately Yours Package, for $1,950, includes the couple’s choice of private venue, a ceremony of up to 10 guests, a honeymoon dinner at a specialty restaurant, a 2-tier cake, a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne, and special stateroom decor for the couple. At $3,850, the Vows at Sea package includes the services from the Intimately Yours package with the addition of a 50-guest ceremony and a 3-tier cake.

Royal Caribbean offers the Destination I Do package for couples looking to get hitched on the shore. For $4,650, the service includes transportation to and from the venue, a bottle of sparkling wine, an onsite wedding coordinator, and a bridal bouquet with a matching boutonniere.

If your wedding has non-sailing guests, the Embark on Romance package allows you to invite up to 75 sailing and non-sailing guests to an onboard ceremony on embarkation day. The services included are similar to the Intimately Yours package, with the addition of priority check-in for the couple and guests.

Celebrity Cruises

The Royal Caribbean Group-owned cruise line provides three unique packages for guests to make the most of their wedding experience.

The Get Married at Sea package includes a ceremony officiated by the captain over the open ocean. The other amenities included are an indoor location, an onboard event coordinator, flowers, live music, a traditional wedding cake, and photography services.

The Shoreside package is the perfect choice for couples wanting a destination wedding. Celebrity Cruises travels to over 280 different ports, giving guests ample options for their dream wedding. Onboard cruise wedding planners will coordinate transportation to and from the venue as well as the wedding location.

Finally, the Shipboard wedding package plans an onboard ceremony at a port of call or on embarkation day. The ceremony includes an indoor venue, a non-denominational wedding officiant, recorded music, flowers, cake, and a keepsake wedding certificate.

Whether you want something grandiose or low-key, onboard or on-location, you can certainly plan the wedding of your dreams while sailing the seven seas!