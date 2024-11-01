Princess Cruises Launches Record Cyber Sale

Princess Cruises has announced its largest Cyber Sale, featuring major savings on cruises to destinations worldwide in 2024, 2025, and 2026! This is the perfect opportunity to book a family vacation, summer getaway, or special celebration.

The 2024 Cyber Sale includes exclusive perks on select sailings for 2024, 2025, and 2026:

Up to 50% off cruise fares on global voyages.

50% off deposits.

Third and fourth guests sail free when booked in the same stateroom as the first two guests.

Guests can take advantage of the Better than Best Price Guarantee: if they find a better price on the Princess website for the same cruise, stateroom, and date before final payment, Princess will credit them 120% of the difference as an onboard credit.

Cruises are available to destinations including the Mediterranean, Alaska, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaiian Islands, Tahiti, California Coast, Northern Europe, British Isles, Greenland, South America, and Antarctica. Pricing is based on double occupancy for the following sample voyages:

7-day Western Caribbean cruise with Mexico on Regal Princess (November 9, 2025) starting at $559.

7-day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Vancouver) on Grand Princess (June 10, 2025) starting at $929.

7-day Mediterranean cruise with France & Italy on Majestic Princess (March 4, 2025) starting at $949.

11-day Mexican Riviera cruise on Ruby Princess (October 19, 2025) starting at $979.

12-day Panama Canal cruise with Costa Rica & the Caribbean on Caribbean Princess (November 29, 2025) starting at $1,189.

16-day Iceland & Greenland cruise on Emerald Princess (July 31, 2025) starting at $1,749.

The Princess Cruises Cyber Sale ends at 11:59 PM PST on November 25, 2024, and is available to U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and Washington D.C. residents.

Will you be enjoying these savings? Let us know in the comments!