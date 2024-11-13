Sun Princess Introduces Exciting New Holiday Experiences

Sun Princess transforms its decks into a festive paradise, providing exclusive holiday experiences! As she celebrates her first holiday season, the ship features stunning décor, immersive shows, and family activities. Perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s, Holidays at Sea will run from November 30 to January 3.

“Our team has created a lineup of magical holiday experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” said Becky Thomson Foley, Princess Head of Global Entertainment. “Whether you’re planning a memorable escape this year or looking ahead to the 2025 holiday season, immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, as at Princess, entertainment really does happen all around you.”

SUN PRINCESS HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Tree Lighting Celebration and Santa Claus in the Piazza

Each cruise starts with the Tree Lighting Celebration in the Piazza. Led by the Cruise Director, this event features singers and dancers, a special appearance by Stanley, the Bear, and a guest who will light the ship’s grand Christmas tree, the largest on a Princess ship.

For the first time, guests can interact with the “Polar Pals,” animal puppets that include reindeer, penguins, and polar bears, adding a touch of winter magic to the tropics.

Guests can also gather in the Piazza to follow the Santa tracker and meet Santa Claus, who will share stories, music, and photo opportunities throughout the voyage.

Holiday Entertainment and Activities for All Ages

Princess World Orchestra – Jazz Era Holiday Tribute: Experience the Jazz Era as the Princess World Orchestra performs seasonal classics in a holiday cabaret.

Holly Jolly Sweater Party: Guests can wear festive sweaters or outrageous holiday outfits and dance to a mix of upbeat holiday tunes.

Stanley, the New Elf’s Daily Hide and Seek: Join Stanley the Bear, dressed as an elf, as guests follow clues announced on the Wake Show to find his daily hiding spot.

Holiday Trivia, Competitions, and Movies: Enjoy holiday movie marathons and themed game shows, including a Dreidel Spin-Off in the Piazza, testing knowledge of seasonal traditions.

Religious Services: Seasonal religious services include Hanukkah Candle Lighting, Christmas Eve Protestant and Catholic services, and interdenominational church services.

Festive Menus and Cocktails: Savor Thanksgiving turkey, Hanukkah latkes, and Christmas prime rib across dining venues. Princess mixologists will also serve holiday-themed cocktails and mocktails.

New Year’s Eve on The Love Boat: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with music, décor, and dancing, leading to a countdown with noisemakers and a Champagne toast to ring in 2025.

New Show: ArtBeat a Happy Heart by Britto: The reimagined show features the vibrant art of Romero Britto and follows Sketch, an artist who draws inspiration from a colorful cast of characters.

All Princess ships will feature festive decorations, special menus, themed drinks, and activities, ensuring a magical holiday experience.

Will you be celebrating the holidays with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!