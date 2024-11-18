Windstar Cruises Launches ‘Pick Your Perk’ Offer

Windstar Cruises has announced the return of its “Pick Your Perk” offer, available during the holiday season and peak booking months from January to March!

MORE ABOUT “PICK YOUR PERK”

Bookings are open through March 31, 2025, for sailings through June 2026.

“Pick Your Perk” options include one free hotel night (valid pre- or post-cruise) or up to $1,000 in onboard credit for excursions, spa services, or cocktails.

Premium suite guests can also upgrade to the All-Inclusive Fare, which offers unlimited alcohol, Wi-Fi, and all gratuities.

Guests who book early between November 18 and December 2, 2024, can enjoy reduced deposits of just $300 per guest.

Travelers can save significantly and choose their perk on sailings to Europe, French Polynesia, Latin America (Panama Canal, Galapagos, Machu Picchu), the Caribbean (exclusive harbors, water sports), and the new Star Seeker in the Caribbean and Alaska.

The promotion is available for all regions except Grand Prix sailings and the Star Seeker’s christening cruise from Miami to the Caribbean in January 2026.

“Windstar’s ‘Pick Your Perk’ offer is one of our most popular promotions featuring significant, personalized savings,” shared Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “These next few months are traditionally the most active period for cruise bookings and vacation planning, so we have extended our best and most attractive offer to allow travelers even more latitude to plan their dream Windstar getaway.”

Visit the Windstar website for more information!

Will you be exploring Windstar’s ‘Pick Your Perk’ offer? Let us know in the comments!