Miami Book Fair International Founder Mitchell Kaplan to Sail Aboard Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises announces that Mitchell Kaplan, founder of the Miami Book Fair International and owner of the acclaimed Books & Books, will lecture during the Sea Cloud Spirit’s Miami roundtrip voyage from March 27 to April 4, 2025!

Joining author Les Standiford, Kaplan will share stories and literary insights about Miami, the Bahamas Out Islands, and Marjorie Merriweather Post’s time in South Florida. The cruise departs at sunset from Miami’s Government Cut, with stops in Eleuthera, the Exumas, and Key West, including three days of full sailing.

“Mitchell Kaplan is a fixture in the literary world and we are fortunate he has calls South Florida home, making a lasting impact here in our community for decades,” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “Mitchell is also a magnificent storyteller and longtime friend to Les Standiford and the two will share wonderful tales of Florida and The Bahamas on this memorable sailing adventure.”

ABOUT KAPLAN

Mitchell Kaplan, a native of Miami Beach, opened the first Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida, in 1982.

His bookstore chain now includes four locations in South Florida and hosts over 400 events annually.

The original Coral Gables location features the Café at Books & Books, and there are affiliated stores at Miami International Airport and in Key West.

In 2023, Kaplan launched the Books & Books Literary Foundation to promote reading, community engagement, and the free exchange of ideas.

He served as president of the American Booksellers Association and received the Literarian Award from the National Book Foundation.

Books & Books was named Publishers Weekly’s Bookstore of the Year.

Kaplan co-founded the Miami Book Fair, which features nearly 500 authors each November and includes a street festival.

He also chairs the Board of Directors for the Miami Book Fair and oversees its programming, including Creole, Spanish, and English offerings.

Along with partner Paula Mazur, he established The Mazur Kaplan Company to adapt books for film and television, with “Let Him Go” as a recent release.

Kaplan hosts the podcast “The Literary Life with Mitchell Kaplan,” broadcast from Miami.

“I look forward to joining Les to talk about what’s been my passion for over forty years: the rich literary tradition of Miami, the Keys, and the islands of the Caribbean. And to be aboard a legendary Sea Cloud Cruises adventure at the same time is a once in a lifetime opportunity, ” shared Kaplan.

ABOUT STANDIFORD

Les Standiford is a New York Times bestselling author of 25 books and the Founder and Director of the creative writing program at Florida International University. His works include “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu,” which explores the history of Palm Beach, including notable figures like E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post. He is also the author of “The Last Train to Paradise,” a comprehensive history of Henry Flagler and the Florida East Coast Railway, which once operated to Key West.

“Sailing the secluded waters of the Caribbean aboard this ship is like taking a trip through a fabled time,” said Standiford.

UPCOMING SAILING INFORMATION

Upcoming voyages on the Sea Cloud Spirit include an open bar, all meals with premium wine and beer, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne upon embarkation.

Miami roundtrip fares start at $4,815 per person, based on double occupancy, when booked by December 20, 2024.

For more information, visit the Sea Cloud Cruises website!

