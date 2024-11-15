The Winter Trains

Winter can put the fun of travel on ice … for some. Frozen roads make going by car inconvenient and downright dangerous. Flights can be overcrowded. And hiking — even in delightfully scenic places — can lose its joy fast when your teeth are chattering.

One perfect remedy: The rails!

What can be more exciting than seeing some of North America’s most beautiful places from the warmth and comfort of a luxurious train?

Here are 10 of the greatest rail trips you can book this winter.

10. CASCADE CANYON WINTER TRAIN

In summer, the San Juan National Forest is renowned for its challenging hiking trails. But you can enjoy its magic in the colder months, too. Durango & Silverton’s Cascade Canyon Winter Train departs from Durango, Colorado, and takes you on a five-plus-hour trip around the Cascade Canyon rim alongside the Animas River. There’s history here, too. Abandoned mines left over from the gold rush days can still be seen in the gorgeous mountain landscape.

The train runs from November through May.

9. CALIFORNIA ZEPHYR

Amtrak’s California Zephyr reveals the stunning variety of America’s topography. It leaves from Chicago and takes you on a 51-hour ride through the Great Plains and the American Rockies to San Francisco.

It runs all year long, but you might want to go in November when the first snows begin to fall.

8. THE ADIRONDACK

America and Canada can be seen at their best on this 10-hour rail journey that starts in bustling New York City and goes through the snow-capped Adirondack Mountains, over the Canadian border, and into Montreal. Service was down for improvements for a while but Amtrak has it back up and better than ever as of September 2024.

7. NAPA VALLEY WINE TRAIN

Experience the Napa Valley wine country in style on this 36-mile round-trip train ride from downtown Napa to St. Helena. You can sip some of America’s best wines while watching the beautiful vineyards from your window. Or, in November and December, you can book The Santa Train which features hot cocoa instead of wine … AND, on this one, you’ll get to meet Santa himself.

6. AURORA WINTER TRAIN

This unforgettable Alaska Railroad trip takes you from Anchorage to Fairbanks, where you’ll get a panoramic view of the Alaskan wilderness. You’ll see frozen lakes and majestic mountains, including Denali, North America’s highest peak. You may also spot regional wildlife like moose, caribou, and bears. But be aware that between December and January, you can only go on Saturdays.

5. THE CANADIAN

Experience the wonder of the Canadian Rocky Mountains on VIA Rail’s mind-blowing route from Vancouver to Banff, Alberta, through Jasper National Park. There’s a stop-over in Maligne Canyon (the deepest in the Rockies), and you can also visit Lake Louise’s Ice Castle during the Ice Magic Festival. Once in Banff, you can enjoy a relaxing soak in the famous natural hot springs.

4. THE EMPIRE BUILDER

This fantastic two-day ride takes you from Chicago to Seattle through some of the most spectacular scenery in North America — especially when the weather turns icy. You’ll pass Montana’s astonishing .…

By Alex Darlington

