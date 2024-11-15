Crystal Unveils First Monte-Carlo Casino at Sea

Crystal has launched the first Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea aboard Crystal Symphony during a ceremony in Venice, Italy!

This casino is part of an exclusive partnership with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) and will debut on Crystal Serenity on December 18 from Fort Lauderdale. Future ocean-going vessels, excluding expedition ships, will also feature this casino.

“We could not be prouder to unveil the first-ever Casino de Monte-Carlo at sea aboard Crystal Symphony this week,” said Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group Manfredi Lefebvre. “There was no better choice for a gaming partner than Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, founded more than 160 years ago and remains a global leader in the casino industry. I’ve known the team for many years and, like Crystal, they are fully committed to delivering upscale experiences that cater to the discerning tastes of travelers from around the world. The future is bright for both of our brands.”

ABOUT THE CASINO

The new casino replaces the former Bridge Lounges on each ship.

It offers guests a variety of gaming options, including slot machines, Blackjack, American Roulette, and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

The casino on Crystal Symphony features over 1,000 square feet, with 29 slot machines and three live tables.

Crystal Serenity will have 32 slot machines and three live tables.

The design, led by SBM, reflects the original Le Casino de Monte Carlo ambiance.

Guests will have access to Crystal’s premium beverage offerings, including specialty cocktails and a selection of global wines from Avenue Saloon.

“It is a huge pleasure to inaugurate the first Casino de Monte-Carlo ever outside the Principality of Monaco, on Crystal Symphony, and I am very grateful to Crystal for making this dream come true,” said Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. “I am truly convinced that the ultimate cruise experience designed by Crystal combined with the Monte-Carlo expertise in gaming will strengthen our brands while creating unique moments. A big thank you to our mutual teams for this exceptional and successful collaboration to be continued, on Crystal Serenity and on new Crystal ships to come.”

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, adds, “After learning how much our guests missed having gaming options onboard, we knew we could maintain the essence of the previous Crystal casino experience while infusing fresh elements into our brand and finding a partner that would ultimately exceed expectations. We are so proud of what we have accomplished in collaboration with Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. Like Crystal, the Casino de Monte-Carlo embodies sophistication and attention to detail, and we can’t wait to hear feedback from our guests who have been awaiting this next phase of our journey.”

Will you explore the Casino de Monte-Carlo?