Silversea Launches Antarctica 2024/2025 Season

Silversea has launched its 2024/2025 Antarctica season, featuring Silver Endeavour on an 18-day voyage to South Georgia, the South Shetland Islands, and the Antarctic Peninsula!

From October 29, 2024, to March 10, 2025, the cruise line will operate three ships, offering 34 voyages during the austral summer, showcasing one of the most extensive Antarctica experiences in luxury expedition travel.

“We are delighted to return to Antarctica for our 2024/2025 season, sailing to many of the Polar Region’s most spectacular corners,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “As industry pioneers, Silversea has a history of leadership and innovation in experiential luxury polar travel. On a recent scouting trip, our teams identified a total of 22 new landing sites, bringing Silversea’s total Antarctic landing sites up to 80 — meaning guests benefit from one of the most diverse expedition experiences available. With our 150-room hotel in Puerto Williams opening at the end of 2025, we are set to enhance our industry-leading Antarctica offering and continue to push industry boundaries to deliver a lifetime of vacations to our guests.”

Antarctica Expedition Options

Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud will offer six- to 22-day Antarctica voyages during the 2024/2025 season.

Silversea’s six-day Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise option allows guests to avoid the Drake Passage for a quicker journey while maximizing time in Antarctica.

The 10-day sailings from Puerto Williams provide approximately six days in the region, while a 12-day option explores deeper into the Polar Circle. Longer 15- to 22-day expeditions offer immersive experiences in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

Highlights from Silver Endeavour‘s inaugural voyage include sightings of about 50 orca whales, a rare landing at Baily Head in the South Shetland Islands, home to around 45,000 chinstrap penguins, and visits to South Georgia, Wilhelmina Bay, and Neko Harbour.

New Hotel in 2025

Silversea is developing a hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile—the southernmost city on Earth. This hotel will facilitate easier access to Antarctica for travelers. Guests in the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program will fly from Santiago to Puerto Williams and then to King George Island, streamlining their journey.

Expert Guidance in Antarctic Exploration

Since 2008, Silversea has led luxury Antarctica expeditions, offering personalized experiences with a team of up to 28 experts. They provide guided walks to observe wildlife, geological features, and onboard lectures.

One popular topic is Ernest Shackleton and the Endurance Expedition. In December 2022, Nicholas Crane, former president of the Royal Geographical Society, gave talks on polar exploration aboard Silver Endeavour, showcasing original lantern slides from the expedition and insights from Captain Freddie Lighthelm, who helped discover Shackleton’s ship.

For more information on Silversea’s Antarctica voyages, click here.

Will you be sailing with Silversea? Let us know in the comments!