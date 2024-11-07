MSC Voyagers Club Loyalty Program Receives Upgrade

MSC Cruises is enhancing its loyalty program, the MSC Voyagers Club, to offer even greater rewards for its guests!

A new loyalty tier, MSC Voyagers Club Blue Diamond, has been introduced for the brand’s most loyal customers. This tier is above the current levels (Classic, Silver, Gold, and Diamond) and provides exclusive benefits, including:

Flexible check-in times with priority embarkation and dedicated luggage drop-off at the MSC Yacht Club check-in desk.

My Choice dining, allowing guests to eat at their convenience during main restaurant hours.

A complimentary Browse Wi-Fi package for one device per member.

Free shuttle bus tickets at select ports.

A meet-and-greet opportunity with the ship’s captain or officer.

Priority access to embarkation and tender boats in port.

MORE INFORMATION

These benefits complement the existing perks for Diamond tier members, who, along with Blue Diamond members, will receive priority for cabin upgrades when available.

The Blue Diamond tier is exclusively attainable by sailing with MSC Cruises rather than through the MSC Voyagers Club Status Match Program, ensuring that it rewards the line’s most loyal guests.

MSC Voyagers Club membership validity has been extended from three to five years, giving members more time to progress through tiers and maintain their membership with just one cruise every five years.

Sign up without a reservation for immediate access to MSC Voyagers Selection departures and up to 20% discounts on Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Alaska cruises.

U.S. residents booking through U.S. channels are automatically enrolled, making earning status in the program even easier.

Click here to learn more about the benefits.

Will you be exploring the MSC Voyagers Club Loyalty Program? Let us know in the comments!