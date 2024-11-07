PortMiami Sets New Record for Cruise Passengers

PortMiami, known as the Cruise Capital of the World©, recorded a historic total of 8,233,056 cruise passengers in Fiscal Year 2024, from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024. This marks a 12.79% increase from the previous record of 7,299,294 passengers in Fiscal Year 2023.

“PortMiami continues to break records and uphold its status as the Cruise Capital of the World©. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire PortMiami team and our valued cruise line partners on reaching this extraordinary achievement,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “PortMiami has not only transformed our iconic skyline and bolstered our economy, but its ongoing commitment to creating more sustainable development ensures that our port remains a forward-thinking, future-ready gateway to the world.”

WHAT’S TO COME

The 2024-2025 season will bring new cruise ships and terminals to PortMiami. Departures include Explora Journeys’ EXPLORA II and Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady in November 2024, MSC Cruises’ World America and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Aqua in April 2025, Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady in October 2025, and Oceania’s Allura in November 2025.

MSC Cruises will open the world’s largest cruise terminal, Cruise Terminal AA, this season. Royal Caribbean International will begin construction on Cruise Terminal G in the summer of 2025.

On June 17, 2024, PortMiami launched shore power, allowing cruise ships to shut off their engines and connect to landside electrical power, reducing emissions and noise. PortMiami is the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard to offer shore power at five cruise berths, thanks to collaboration among Miami-Dade County and several cruise lines.

“I am grateful to our cruise lines for their ongoing partnership and this record-breaking year,” said Hydi Webb, Director and CEO, PortMiami. “I want to thank Mayor Cava, the Board of County Commissioners and our cruise partners for their unwavering support to ensure PortMiami is the departure choice for cruise passengers.”