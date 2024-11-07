Coral Princess Launches 131-Day Circle Pacific Cruise

Princess Cruises has announced the 131-day Circle Pacific Voyage aboard Coral Princess, set to depart in January 2026. This journey will visit 60 ports across 19 countries, replacing the planned 2026 World Cruise. Guests who initially booked the 2026 World Cruise will be contacted with information on compensation, booking updates, and related policies.

ABOUT THE ITINERARY

The new itinerary, now available for booking, departs from Fort Lauderdale on January 5, 2026, and will cover Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia.

The cruise will include an extensive exploration of Japan before crossing the Pacific to Alaska’s natural wonders, concluding in Los Angeles on May 16, 2026.

Guests can also opt for a shorter 115-day roundtrip from Los Angeles, departing on January 21, 2026, along with various shorter segments.

This voyage includes destinations such as Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fiji, Osaka, Singapore, Sydney, and Tahiti, with late-night stays to extend time in port.

“This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it’s an invitation to explore some of the Pacific’s most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’ve crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska.”

Guests who book the full 131-day or 115-day voyage by December 31, 2024, will receive exclusive early booking perks, including the Princess Premier Package with:

FREE Premium Beverages (unlimited up to $20 each)

FREE Unlimited Specialty Dining

FREE Crew Appreciation

FREE MedallionNet Max WiFi (up to four devices per guest)

FREE Unlimited Juice Bar and Specialty Coffees

FREE Premium Desserts

FREE Unlimited Fitness Classes

FREE Photo Package (unlimited digital + three prints)

Up to $500 Onboard Credit

FREE EZair Airfare for guests 1 & 2 (Economy for balcony accommodations, First Class for Mini-suite and Suite accommodations)

FREE transfers from Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami International Airports

Guests booking shorter segments will also receive perks, including onboard credits and Captain’s Circle Discounts.

Coral Princess Amenities and Entertainment

Coral Princess offers engaging onboard experiences, including enrichment speakers, destination experts, performers, and theatrical productions, ensuring a memorable voyage with:

Cultural Enrichments: Language classes, dance lessons, arts and crafts, instrument lessons, and local culinary offerings.

Destination-Specific Events: Folkloric shows, themed parties, trivia games, and the Princess Book Club featuring novels from the visited countries.

Guest Lecturers: Experts in art, history, maritime topics, and destination ambassadors.

Will you be sailing aboard Coral Princess in 2026? Let us know in the comments!