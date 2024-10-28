MSC Cruises to Debut Alaska Cruises from Seattle

MSC Cruises will offer Alaska itineraries starting May 11, 2026, with MSC Poesia homeporting in Seattle. Guests can explore Alaska’s scenery, wildlife, and Native culture, visiting destinations like Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, Juneau, and Victoria in British Columbia.

Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska’s beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises’ global portfolio of bucket-list destinations. Seattle will be our fifth U.S. homeport, bringing our signature mix of European style and American comforts to the west coast as we continue to expand our offerings in the North American market. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard MSC Poesia, which will spend the summer cruising Alaska and move to Miami for the winter, offering opportunities for travelers to enjoy the coveted experience of transiting the Panama Canal when the ship moves between the east and west coast.”

MSC Poesia is a mid-sized ship designed to navigate the Inside Passage and showcase glaciers up close. Her seven-night itineraries feature stops at:

Icy Strait Point, Alaska – An Indigenous-owned destination with 23,000 acres of beach and rainforest, offering activities like zip lining, bear viewing, whale watching, and local cultural experiences.

Juneau, Alaska – The state capital, accessible only by air or sea, where visitors can explore mountains, historic sites, and try gold panning. The Goldbelt Tram provides stunning views from Mount Roberts.

Ketchikan, Alaska—Famous for fishing, Ketchikan offers wild salmon opportunities, a vibrant arts scene along Creek Street, and notable totem pole displays.

Tracy Arm, Alaska – A scenic fjord trip to the Sawyer Glaciers, featuring towering cliffs, waterfalls, and wildlife sightings before reaching the stunning blue glaciers.

Victoria, British Columbia – Known for its British charm and gardens, Victoria boasts impressive architecture and diverse dining options, with opportunities for wildlife viewing in the surrounding waters.

Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director, Maritime, Port of Seattle, said: “The Port of Seattle looks forward to welcoming MSC Cruises and MSC Poesia to Seattle. We know that MSC guests will enjoy exploring our region before and after their Alaska adventure. We appreciate MSC’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to MSC Poesia connecting to shore power in Seattle.“

MSC Poesia offers a variety of shore excursions for all types of travelers, including ATV expeditions, ziplining, and whale-watching tours, showcasing Alaska’s landscapes and wildlife. For details on MSC Poesia’s Alaska itineraries, click here.

Panama Canal Cruises

MSC Poesia will offer two itineraries through the Panama Canal during its repositioning between Miami and Seattle. Travelers can explore the Panama Canal while visiting up to ten destinations, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Cartagena, Cabo San Lucas, and Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

The sailings, which will depart from Miami on April 23, 2026, and Seattle on September 28, 2026, are available for booking.

In spring 2026, MSC Poesia will reposition from the Mediterranean with a transatlantic itinerary departing Civitavecchia (Rome) on April 6, 2026. This journey will include stops in Marseille, Barcelona, Funchal, Philipsburg, and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve before arriving in Miami on April 22, 2026.

For more information on MSC Poesia‘s Panama Canal cruises, click here.

