Cruise Housekeeping 101

If you’re going on your first cruise, understanding housekeeping services can enhance your experience. Here’s a straightforward breakdown of what to expect from housekeeping on board.

Daily Room Cleaning

What to Expect:

Housekeeping cleans your cabin daily. This typically includes:

– Making your bed

– Emptying trash bins

– Dusting surfaces

– Vacuuming or mopping

– Cleaning the bathroom

Tips:

Timing: Leave your cabin in the morning to clean. If you’re in your room, let them know when you’ll be out.

Turn-Down Service

What to Expect:

Many cruise lines offer turn-down service in the evening, where they prepare your room for bedtime by:

– Lowering the lights

– Fluffing your pillows

– Leaving a small treat, such as chocolates

Tips:

This usually occurs between 6 PM and 8 PM. If you’ll be in the cabin during this time, inform them.

Stocking Essentials

What to Expect:

Housekeeping replenishes necessary items, including:

– Toiletries (soap, shampoo, conditioner)

– Fresh towels

– Extra pillows or blankets upon request

Tips:

– If you need more towels or toiletries, ask your steward.

Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services

What to Expect:

Most cruise ships offer laundry and dry-cleaning services for a fee.

Tips:

– Check the laundry price list in your cabin or ask your steward for details. Some ships have self-service laundromats.

Quick Responses to Requests

What to Expect:

Housekeeping is responsive to special requests, such as extra hangers or room service.

Tips:

– Just call the service number or leave a note if you need something.

Health and Safety Practices

What to Expect:

Cruise lines enforce enhanced cleaning protocols to ensure health and safety.

Tips:

– Ask about health protocols if you have concerns.

Tipping Housekeeping

What to Expect:

Tipping is appreciated but not mandatory. Many cruise lines suggest a fixed gratuity amount per day.

Tips:

– You can tip staff directly in cash if satisfied with their service.

Communicating Your Preferences

What to Expect:

It’s important to communicate specific needs, such as allergies or room preferences.

Tips:

– Use the “Do Not Disturb” sign if you don’t want to be interrupted.

By knowing what to expect and how to communicate with the staff effectively, you can ensure a comfortable and enjoyable cruise. Have a fantastic vacation!