Sea Cloud Spirit to Homeport in Venice Summer 2025

Sea Cloud Cruises will launch its newest ship, Sea Cloud Spirit, for four roundtrip sailings from Venice during the Summer 2025 season. This marks the first time the cruise line’s largest vessel will offer nine-night voyages featuring an overnight stay in Venice at the Grand Canal.

The itinerary, “The Enchanting Croatian Coast,” includes six ports along Croatia’s stunning coastline and two full days of sailing in the Adriatic Sea. The scheduled sailings are July 24-August 2, August 2-11, August 11-20, and August 20-29.

The August 2-11 sailing will feature a Cabaret Cultivated Journey with artist Travis Moser. Known for his captivating solo performances, Moser will present the inaugural Sea Cloud Cruises Cabaret Cultivated Journey, drawing inspiration from travel and sailing, accompanied by the grand piano aboard Sea Cloud Spirit.

“So much of the musical experience is connected to the venue,” Moser shared about his 2025 performance. “I cannot be more excited to perform in such an intimate space on the beautiful Sea Cloud Spirit, sailing the Adriatic Sea from Venice. I look forward to sharing this travel and musical experience with guests and can’t wait for my accompanist and me to come on board.”

More About the Itinerary

The voyage will feature stops in Venice, a day of sailing, and visits to Šibenik, Dubrovnik, Korčula, Vis, and Hvar in Croatia, culminating with an overnight stay in Venice. Excursion highlights include the Krka waterfalls, late-night access to Dubrovnik until 11 p.m., the harbor of Komiža, and a walk along the historic Rialto Bridge.

“Sailing was a passion of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the creator of the original Sea Cloud. These specially designed Venice roundtrip sailings pay homage to her love for this region,” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “Post was also a music enthusiast, and we are thrilled to have Travis Moser with us for this inaugural Cabaret Cultivated Journey, performing in the enchanting setting of our Steinway & Sons grand piano.”

Moser’s latest show, “Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins,” recently completed a national tour. His previous show, “Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt,” debuted at The Green Room 42 in New York. This will also be Moser’s debut aboard Sea Cloud Spirit.

Upcoming voyages include amenities such as an open bar, all meals with select wines and beers, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne. Fall Sale Fares start at $8,545 per person, with a $2,500 credit for staterooms and a $3,500 credit for suites when booked by December 20, 2024. Head to the Sea Cloud website for more information.

Will you be sailing aboard Sea Cloud Spirit’s “The Enchanting Croatian Coast” itinerary? Let us know in the comments!