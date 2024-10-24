Safaris Restore Wilderness

Experts once declared Tanzania’s Kwakuchinja wildlife migration route “abandoned.” Due to illegal logging, poaching and over-grazing the once-thriving area between the Tarangire and Lake Manyara National Parks had become nearly devoid of fauna and flora.

That changed in 2008, when visionary conservationists Fabia Bausch and Nicolas Negre, founders of Chem Chem Safaris, set about restoring the area.

Working with Tanzanian government officials and local communities, they’ve made the region a “model” wildlife corridor.

Now Chem Chem owns three safari camps where guests can enjoy lush vegetation, elephant encounters, wellness walks, and even side-by-side runs with Maasai warriors.

By Alex Darlington

