AmaWaterways Enhances Guest Experience on Grand European River Cruises

As airfares rise, travelers extend their vacations to make the most of their travel experience.

In response, AmaWaterways is introducing 14-night “Grand River Cruises” that combine popular European itineraries. For the 2025 season, new offerings will include Grand Seine & Bordeaux, Grand Seine & Rhône, and Grand Rhine & Dutch Canals, along with the existing Magnificent Europe and Grand Danube routes.

AmaWaterways offers a “Build Your Own Combination Cruise” feature, allowing travelers to create personalized cruise combinations with a 10% discount on each consecutive sailing. These combinations can be combined with other offers, including up to 20% off cruise savings, Referral Program discounts, the Future Cruise Benefit Program, and Loyalty Benefits. Guests should use promo code B2B10 when booking.

“Grand River Cruises” are attractively priced with some departures offering stateroom savings of up to 20%, include convenient transfers between rivers where applicable, and are offered throughout the 2025 and 2026 seasons. By combining two popular seven-night sailings into one convenient itinerary, these curated extended journeys expand the guest’s opportunities for a more immersive experience, with extra time to explore diverse landscapes, historic cities and charming villages. And for guests looking to dive deeper into some of Europe’s major cities such as Paris, Monaco, Zurich and Amsterdam, can choose to book an optional multi-day pre and post land extension.

The new 14-night “Grand River Cruise” itineraries include:

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

This cruise explores four key French waterways—the Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, and Gironde Estuary. It combines the Paris & Normandy and Taste of Bordeaux itineraries, featuring a train transfer between Paris and Bordeaux. Guests can enjoy regional wines, historic castles, and local culture. An optional land package includes two nights in Paris before the cruise and three nights in the Loire Valley afterward.

Grand Seine & Rhône

This cruise navigates the Seine and Rhône rivers, merging the Paris & Normandy and Essence of Burgundy & Provence itineraries. Travelers will visit monasteries, Normandy’s coastline, and châteaux while enjoying French history and cuisine. Train connections facilitate transfers from Paris to Dijon. Pre-cruise options include two nights in Paris and three nights on the French Riviera.

Grand Rhine & Dutch Canals

Sailing from Amsterdam to Basel aboard AmaStella, this cruise combines the Best of Holland & Belgium, Enchanting Rhine, and Captivating Rhine itineraries. It features castles and villages along the Rhine, as well as highlights in Holland and Belgium. A land extension includes two pre-cruise nights in Amsterdam and two nights each in Lake Lucerne and Zurich after the cruise.

Magnificent Europe

This itinerary from Amsterdam to Budapest follows the Danube, Main, and Rhine rivers, showcasing multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Guests can visit Cologne’s Cathedral, Bamberg’s Old Town, and Nuremberg’s castle and enjoy outdoor activities in Passau and Vienna. Two pre-cruise nights in Amsterdam are available.

Grand Danube

This journey, which travels between Vilshofen, Germany, and Giurgiu, Romania, includes eight countries along the Danube River. Guests can explore ancient sites, enjoy local food and wine, or participate in outdoor activities. An optional land package offers three pre-cruise nights in Prague and two nights in both Brașov and Bucharest or three nights in Istanbul after the cruise.

