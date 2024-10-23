Cunard Partners with Chef Nathan Outlaw

Cunard has partnered with Michelin-starred chef Nathan Outlaw to launch Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen on select Mediterranean voyages aboard Queen Victoria.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “At Cunard, we take great pride in curating exceptional dining experiences and this collaboration with Nathan Outlaw is no exception. Nathan’s reputation for excellence and his mastery of seafood perfectly complement our commitment to delivering the finest in luxury travel. We’re thrilled to offer our guests the exclusive opportunity to enjoy Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen while sailing on these beautiful Mediterranean itineraries.”

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Chef Nathan Outlaw will take his acclaimed Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen to sea, presenting intimate five-course seafood tasting menus crafted with Mediterranean ingredients. Each exclusive event will accommodate just 60 guests, blending Outlaw’s culinary mastery with the beautiful Mediterranean backdrop.

Outlaw’s collaboration with Cunard includes four residencies aboard Queen Victoria during her Mediterranean season next summer. The series starts with a 14-night cruise from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome) on July 7, during which he will join guests for the first seven nights. Additionally, Outlaw will host live cooking demonstrations and engage in Q&A sessions in the Royal Court Theatre, sharing insights into his journey to culinary stardom.

This partnership follows Cunard’s recent announcement of a collaboration with two Michelin-starred Chef Michel Roux for a new series of Le Gavroche at Sea takeovers, set to happen during four Fjords voyages in 2025.

Nathan Outlaw added: “Teaming up with Cunard is a really exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get on board Queen Victoria to showcase the very best of Outlaw’s. Being able to cook vibrant seafood dishes as guests overlook stunning sun-kissed locations on the continent will allow us to deliver a fully immersive experience of Mediterranean cuisine. I am hugely passionate about this style of food and I am looking forward to elevating luxury dining at sea to create something really special for Cunard.”

