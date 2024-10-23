Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises’ exclusive Love Line Premium Liquors is expanding with the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, crafted by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.

Betty Buzz and Betty Booze focus on quality beverages from fresh fruits, spices, and clean ingredients. Betty Buzz offers gluten-free sparkling sodas and mixers, while Betty Booze features low-ABV canned cocktails. Both brands emphasize straightforward, flavorful options. They join the “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection, which includes partnerships with celebrities like Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull, Melarosa wines by Jason Aldean, and Love Prosecco by Romero Britto.

“Blake’s commitment to delivering high quality drinks with the cleanest ingredients matches our passion to delivering our guests the highest quality experiences grounded in passion, creativity and authenticity,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz to our exclusive ‘Love Line Liquors Collection,’ we are giving our guests something exciting and new while also expanding drink options to better serve modern, healthy and active lifestyle preferences.”

Over the next few months, all 16 ships in the Princess fleet will offer a selection of delicious, lower-calorie Betty Booze and Betty Buzz beverages as part of the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. Guests can enjoy:

Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple

Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon

Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

ABOUT BOTH BRANDS

Betty Buzz has over 3 billion media impressions this year, with features in publications like Vogue and Forbes and over 7 million social media impressions.

It ranks among the top 10 soft drinks and was #3 on Amazon’s best sellers list during July 2024 Prime Day. It has received over 60 industry awards and is available in over 8,000 locations.

Betty Booze has over 7 billion media impressions and mentions in outlets like Rolling Stone and CNN.

It has garnered over 70 million social media impressions, ranks among the top 10 ready-to-drink beverages at Total Wine & More, and has received 12 industry awards, with availability in over 6,000 locations nationwide.

Collaborations with renowned culinary experts such as Chef Daniel Boulud, Cedric Grolet, and Paul Hollywood showcase the quality of Lively’s Betty Booze and Betty Buzz.

Will you try Betty Buzz or Betty Booze aboard the Princess Cruises fleet? Let us know in the comments!