Cunard Introduces New 2025 Voyages

For over 180 years, Cunard has been a leader in ocean travel, and the brand is offering guests an addition of 180 new itineraries in 2025!

Exclusive Cunard World Club Members will be available to book a reservation on October 4, 2023. Bookings will be available to the general public on October 5, 2023!

Between April 2025 and January 2026, Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne, and Queen Victoria will sail to 91 different destinations across 24 countries!

“We are incredibly excited to be launching our new 2025 program and with 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone. Whether it’s an iconic Transatlantic crossing, a Scandinavian adventure, or Christmas in the Caribbean, our fleet of Queens provide the perfect opportunity to explore the world in style”, said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

A highlight of Queen Victoria’s itinerary is a two-week stay in Istanbul and the Greek islands set to depart in May.

“We always strive to provide our valued travel agent partners with great offers for their customers, and this program is no different. Not only do our itineraries sail to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, our ships offer unique and enriching experiences for guests, so whether you’re a new-to-cruiser or a loyal Cunarder, you’ll be free to unwind and escape in a uniquely luxurious setting,” said McAlister.

Dream Destinations Fit For Royalty

Queen Anne : Cunard’s newest ship will depart from Southampton, England in her 2025 itinerary. Take in several of Europe’s most ancient cities on a 12-night voyage in the Norwegian Fjords, or sail 16 nights around the landscapes of France, Spain, and Italy.

Queen Mary 2 : From the UNESCO-inscribed architecture of Old Quebec to the medieval streets of Bruges, guests will explore both sides of the Atlantic on Cunard’s flagship in 2025. Travelers are invited to escape to the Caribbean Sea for a day of paradise in December.

Queen Victoria: Sailing across the Mediterranean from May to October, Queen Victoria’s program offers up to 21-night itineraries out of Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste. Voyagers will be delighted by the Eastern Mediterranean’s greatest treasures such as the Turkish seas and serene Greek islands.

By Adalyn Dugas