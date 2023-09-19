Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Vegan Dining Menus

Carnival Cruise Line is introducing new vegan menus for Carnival Freedom and Carnival Horizon!

The new vegan menus promise to provide guests with choices in appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The cruise line’s chefs have created recipes with entirely animal-product free ingredients.

“Plant-based food options are a rising preference on our ships just as they are on land, and so the new dishes we’re introducing are a direct response to that shift,” said Richard Morse, senior vice president of food and beverage at Carnival Cruise Line. “Our skilled chefs work to accommodate all dietary needs and preferences but building on our vegan offerings and emphasizing them with specific menus will help to make ordering easier in the dining room and preparation more efficient in the galley.

The new menus will be introduced during the fall season. Carnival will also continue to add dozens of new items to its regular dining menus fleetwide. The vegan menus and additional items are part of Carnival’s ongoing effort to bring more variety to its dining room offerings, which include dishes curated by Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse and Carnival chefs.

Glimpse Into New Vegan Menus

Appetizers:

Hawaiian Salmon Poke is a refreshing starter dish with plant-based salmon, edamame, mango, and cucumber.

Stuffed Mushrooms come with four fried mushrooms, stuffed with delicious plant-based cheeses and spinach.

Spaghetti Carbonara features vegan bacon, onion and garlic, this dish can be ordered as a starter or entrée.

Entrees:

Grilled Tofu Steak with savory ingredients such as honey barbecue sauce, accompanied by a Hasselback potato and mixed vegetables.

Baked Vegetable Au Gratin will include a medley of mixed vegetables, combined with vol-au-vent and sprinkled with melted plant-based cheeses.

Eggplant Cutlet a la Parmigiana is covered in savory vegan mozzarella, topped with pesto and basil leaves.

Desserts:

Key Lime Velvet Cake is a fruity spin on the classic key lime pie, combining citrus with raspberry and strawberry.

Dutch Double Chocolate Pave alternates layers of cake and buttercream frosting.

Cappuccino Pot de Créme is a coffee lover’s favorite with surrounding cinnamon crème chantilly.

Will you be dining aboard Carnival Cruises to taste all new vegan dishes? Let us know in the comments below!