Azamara Cruises Shares New Culturally Immersive Voyages

Azamara has released four new itineraries for holiday celebrations in Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Vietnam, and more! The cruise line is now including Extended Destination Days, offering guests 10 or more additional hours in port and more overnight stays!

“We are thrilled to offer these new sailings, giving our guests the opportunity to experience some truly special celebrations around the world,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara. “With these new itineraries, we invite our guests to spend even more time in port with us as they enjoy local festivities in wonderful countries such as Spain, Portugal, Singapore, Vietnam, and beyond.”

Azamara’s smaller, intimate voyages will immerse guests in their destination of choice by docking in locations that larger cruise lines are excluded.

4 New Cultural Celebrations to Experience

Azamara Journey 7-Night Asian Holiday Voyage: Departing from Singapore on December 5, 2023, with 2 overnight stays in Ho Chi Minh, guests will have more than enough time to explore local markets ahead of Tet Nguyen Dan, Vietnam’s Lunar New Year holiday. In Singapore, guests will have one overnight stay to experience Christmas on Great Street with holiday performances, and colorful, fun decorations.

Azamara Pursuit 7-Night St. Patrick’s Day Iberian Voyage: Departing from Lisbon, Portugal on March 16, 2024, Azamara Pursuit will celebrate St. Patrick ‘s Day in Portimão, Portugal. Guests will have four Extended Destination Days and an overnight stay in Lisbon.

Azamara Quest 7-Night Celebration of Spanish Culture & History Voyage: On April 1, 2024, guests will depart from Lisbon for an overnight stay in Seville. Once in Seville, guests will have the opportunity to explore historical architecture such as the Seville Cathedral, and treasures including the tomb of Christopher Columbus. Travelers will also be able to explore one of the few circular castles in Europe, Bellver Castle in Palma, Majorca.

Azamara Quest 7-Night Spanish Wine Discoveries Voyage: Setting sail from Barcelona, Spain, on April 8, 2023, guests will spend 83 hours in port and have one overnight stay in Lisbon, Portugal. Travelers will experience the first day of Feria de Abril, the largest festival in Seville, featuring traditional music, flamenco dancers, and traditional meals.

By Adalyn Dugas