Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Meets Float Out Milestone

Over the weekend, Utopia of the Seas floated for the first time in Saint-Nazaire, France, marking a major milestone for construction. By July 2024, the Oasis Class ship will debut in Port Canaveral, Florida!

A cruise ship’s “float out” is a major event for a cruise ship, noting that the cruise ship has touched water for the first time. Before it was ready to float out, Utopia of the Seas took 17 months to complete its major construction.

Within 15 hours, Utopia of the Seas moved to an outfitting dock, where its final construction will be completed in the summer months of 2024. She will begin to resemble her final image as her last features are installed, such as the longest dry slide at sea: the 295-foot-long Ultimate Abyss.

What to Expect for 2024 Inaugural Journey

Weekend Dining and Thrills: With more than 40 ways to dine and drink, and more pools than imaginable, the new ship will entertain guests with fresh sushi and Japanese street food, al fresco dining, and showstopping nightlife and entertainment.

Getaway Escapes: 3-4 night weekend getaways aboard Utopia of the Seas will be the first of their kind in Oasis Class short escapes. Every getaway will feature trips to Nassau, the Bahamas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay, where vacationers will find Hideaway Beach, an adults-only slice of paradise.

Environmentally Friendly Way to Sail: In 2024, Utopia of the Seas will set sail as the first Oasis Class ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel to date. As the cruise line’s second LNG-powered ship after Icon of the Seas , Utopia will feature Royal Caribbean’s environmentally friendly initiatives and features, from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection.

Visit Royal Caribbean here for more Utopia of the Seas updates!

By Adalyn Dugas