Royal Caribbean Reveals Utopia Of The Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has announced the release of its newest vessel, Utopia of the Seas. When sailing aboard the ship, travelers will have the opportunity to embark on a three-night weekend trip and four-night weekday voyage.

Beginning July 2024, from Port Canaveral, Florida, Utopia of the Seas will offer different weekend experiences from dining and drinks to access to its pool area as well as a trip to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas.

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean, Michael Baylay.

Utopia of the Seas offers a wide range of pools, some are upbeat and energized and others are more relaxed and lowkey.

About the Pool Areas

Resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools: This area consists of three pools and three Lie and Coconut bars. Travelers can enjoy the thrill of waterslides at the Perfect Storm or the Splashaway Bay.

Solarium: The relaxing place where adults can replenish in a pool and whirlpools of their own, an area complete with a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views and the Solarium Bistro.

Suite Sun Deck: Located in the Suite neighborhood, this pool features a view of the ocean and also features daybeds, loungers and umbrellas.

Other features include: The Ultimate Abyss, which is now 43 feet longer and 259 feet and has new zoom booster rollers and clear Racing windows. In addition, there is a 10 story high zip line, FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf at AquaDunes and Utopia Playscape, an area for young kids.

Utopia of the Seas also features a wide variety of culinary options, as the vessel comes complete with 20 dining choices. Culinary options include:

About the World Tour of Flavors

Immersive dining experience: This culinary adventure is a locomotive excursion that takes multiple foods, technology, destinations and storylines. This experience will be revealed on a later date.

Izumi and Izumi in the Park: Izumi, joining Royal Caribbean in its new Central Park location, is serving up Japanese-inspired sweets, along with the Izumi restaurant, which consists of teppanyaki tables and new al-fresco dining.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar: This two-story restaurant features authentic Italian dishes along with one-of-a-kind cocktails. The restaurant also features a new terrace, Gio’s Terrazza, which overlooks the Boardwalk.

Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar: Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar has live country music and southern cuisine and flavors for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Hooked Seafood and Chops Grille: These restaurants will now be connected to Trellis Bar on Utopia of the Seas.

About Entertainment

Utopia of the Seas features a wide variety of entertainment for a night out and other celebrations. The vessel has 20 different bars, two casinos, and other entertainment travelers can enjoy. Entertainment options aboard include:

Pesky Parrot: This Caribbean bar features a laid back Royal Promenade where vacationers can enjoy fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin. The Pesky parrot also has frozen drinks.

Casino Royale: The vessel’s two casinos have 370 slot machines, 30 table games and other games travelers can play.

Live Music: There are many places to enjoy live music onboard which include: Spotlight Karaoke, Boleros, Music Hall and Bell and Barley, the english bar featuring a live guitarist and Schooner bar, a classic piano bar.

Other entertainment: Utopia of the Seas Features productions that take place across air, ice, water and the theater. The ship features AquaTheater, Ice-Skating shows at Studio B, and productions at the Royal Theatre.

More details about Utopia of the Seas will be revealed at its debut in summer 2024. Learn more about the new ship on the Royal Caribbean website.

Will you book your next trip on Utopia of the Seas? Let us know in the comments.