Carnival Cruise Line Resumes Internship At Sea Program

Did you know you can sail around the world while growing your resume? Students have an incredible opportunity to explore the world and expand their knowledge of cruise jobs by participating in Carnival Cruise Line’s Internship At Sea program! This year, the program welcomed 24 students from 24 different United States universities to come to learn more about the Youth Staff, Fun Squad, Technicians, and Sports Staff members.

“We’re elated to bring back this unique entertainment internship program that’s an incredible learning experience for both college students and our shipboard team members,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment. “It’s important for us to create these special opportunities to inspire the next generation and invest in the fun and memorable cruise vacations of the future.”

MORE ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The program began in 2016.

Since the program started, there have been 65 students enrolled across 20 ships.

Several past interns have utilized the internship program to start careers in the cruise industry.

In 2019, the Internship at Sea program was recognized by WayUp, as one of the top 100 internship programs in the country.

Interns in the program will gain experience in teamwork, communication, problem-solving, leadership skills, and more.

Not only will students gain real job experiences while traveling the globe, but they will earn college credit.

The program paused in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back and ready for college students to learn at sea.

To learn more about the program, click here.