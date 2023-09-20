Sip And Sail With Princess Cruises On Two Themed Cruises

Princess Cruises launched themed wine cruises featuring Wagner and Jackson Family wines on 2023 voyages!

Sail aboard Discovery Princess on October 1, 2023, and Sapphire Princess on October 8, 2023, on six- and seven-day voyages with a unique opportunity to experience two renowned family wineries – the Wagner Family of Wine (including Caymus Vineyards and their globally recognized Cabernet Sauvignon), and Jackson Family Wines (who possess the most coastal vineyards in California and Oregon).

“Enhancing our Pacific Coastal cruises with these two specially-themed cruises offer our guests an engaging experience while we’re visiting these top wine regions,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises vice president of food and beverage. “Our relationships with the Wagner and Jackson families pair their winemaking prowess with our enthusiastic chefs to serve up wine and food pairings our guests will sip and savor.”

Visitors will get a chance to discover Pacific Wine Country, home to several Napa Valley vineyards. Guests will partake in delightful onboard and curated food and wine events, including winemaker dinners, expert-guided wine tastings led by wine hosts and sommeliers, and food and wine pairings, to name a few.

MORE ABOUT THE THEMED CRUISES

The upcoming Pacific Coast Wine & Food Experience themed cruises:

Wagner Family of Wine onboard Discovery Princess, October 1-7, 2023, sailing from Vancouver to Los Angeles with stops in Victoria, B.C., and overnight in San Francisco, highlighted by a special excursion to Caymus Suisun Winery in American Canyon with sailings starting as low as $319 per person. Additional activities include:

Wine Discovery – Explore the rich past of Caymus and Wagner Family Wines, including an introduction to wine terms, wine regions, and tasting techniques.

Nautical Wine Tasting – Discover the skill of matching food with wine from the specialists at Wagner Family Wine. Five hand-picked wines have been selected to complement various courses, intensifying the tastes of the cuisine (an additional fee will incur).

Caymus Winemaker Dinner–Savor a carefully crafted culinary experience paired with Sea Sun Chardonnay, Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Red Schooner ‘Voyage’ Malbec, and Red Schooner ‘Transit’ Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre blend (an additional fee will apply).

Jackson Family of Wine onboard Sapphire Princess, October 8-15, 2023, savor a carefully crafted culinary experience paired with Sea Sun Chardonnay, Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Red Schooner ‘Voyage’ Malbec, and Red Schooner ‘Transit’ Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre blend (an additional fee will apply).

Wine Discovery – The History of Jackson Family Wines, with an introduction to wine terms, wine regions, and tasting techniques.

Jackson Family Wines dinner – A five-course meal uniquely paired with five pinnacle wines from the winery paired to complement each course (cover charge applies). Winery Tours from San Francisco (excursions to be booked onboard).

Chardonnay Comparative Tasting – Discover the subtle nuances, aromas, and flavor profiles that set apart the chardonnays from four regions, including Kendall-Jackson ‘Special Select,’ Hartford, Brewer-Clifton, and Diatom Unoaked (cover charge applies).

Explore Oregon – Learn about the wine region and taste three local wines, including Gran Moraine Chardonnay, Siduri Pinot Noir, and Gran Moraine Yamhill-Carlton Pinot Noir (cover charge applies).

Food and Wine Pairing Event – Embark on a journey where the rich flavors of Oregon’s world-renowned wines are perfectly paired with a selection of bites.

Old World/New World Comparative Tasting – Celebrate the tradition and terroir-driven character of old-world wines in comparison to the bold flavors of the new world (cover charge applies)

VIP Winemaker Dinner – Hosted by Kendell-Jackson’s head winemaker Randy Ullom, and master sommelier Michael Jordan (cover charge applies, not included in package price).

For more details about the two themed cruises, click here.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises aboard Discovery Princess or Sapphire Princess? Let us know in the comments!