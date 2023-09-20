Explora Journeys Partners With Chef Emma Bengtsson

Explora Journeys has partnered with Chef Emma Bengtsson to offer a unique culinary experience for guests on EXPLORA I! Chef Bengtsson will curate a menu for Anthology, one of the 11 dining options aboard the ship. Her curated menu will be available from October to March, with her attending a 9-night sailing from Quebec to NYC on October 3, 2023!

“Chef Bengtsson is an inspiration in the culinary world, and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome her on board EXPLORA I,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys. “Anthology offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience for our guests, and we have already received outstanding feedback from our guests on this exceptional venue. We look forward to working with Chef Bengtsson to continue providing our guests with an elevated dining experience that will showcase her distinctive culinary style through a variety of delicious dishes.”

MORE ABOUT CHEF EMMA BENGTSSON

Bengtsson was the first female Swedish chef and second US-based female chef, to receive two Michelin stars. She merges Scandinavian and New York City flavors in her innovative approach to cooking while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and respect for locally sourced ingredients. Her commitment to simplicity and sustainability aligns with Explora Journeys’ emphasis on locally-sourced, eco-friendly dining experiences embodying a culinary ‘Ocean State of Mind’.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Explora Journeys to create a menu that reflects the values I share with the brand. I have always had a deep appreciation for local cuisines and sustainably sourced ingredients, so I look forward to bringing these aspects to Anthology and showcasing progressive techniques combined with traditional fare for an outstanding dining experience,” said Chef Bengtsson.

MORE ABOUT ANTHOLOGY

Chef Bengtsson has curated a unique menu for guests at Anthology restaurant on EXPLORA I, aiming to showcase the essence of her cuisine at Aquavit. Her focus on quality ingredients and the flavors of Scandinavia featuring smoking, pickling, fermenting, and curing – all staples at Aquavit – distinguishes this dining experience.

Get ready to try an all-new crafted menu showcasing Chef Bengtsson’s creations, using ingredients sourced from local producers.

Anthology’s Tasting Menu is EUR 190 ($210) per person, and wine pairing is EUR 75 ($82) per person.

Will you try Anthology aboard EXPLORA I? Let us know in the comments!