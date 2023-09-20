Crystal Reveals Over 70 Sailings For 2025

Crystal revealed their latest 2025 itineraries, offering over 70 unforgettable voyages across numerous destinations aboard Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony from North Cape to Ushuaia and beyond.

ITINERARIES

Hong Kong to Tokyo

FEBRUARY 3 – 14, 2025 | 11 NIGHTS

Cast off from Hong Kong, sailing first to Taipei, Taiwan’s curious fusion of Asian influences. The next stop is Miyakojima, Japan’s stunning island, to commence your visit to the country. Enjoy the temples, landscapes, food, and culture of places, including Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kochi, and Kobe. End with an overnight stay in the neon jungle of Tokyo.

Click here to explore the itinerary.

Cape Town to Mombasa

MARCH 20 – APRIL 4, 2025 | 15 NIGHTS

Experience an authentic voyage of the captivating coastal wonders of East Africa. Traverse the enchanting landscapes of South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Kenya on a 15-night cruise from Cape Town to Mombasa. Explore the urban charm of Durban and the UNESCO-listed Mozambique Island before a night in the aroma-filled alleys of Zanzibar. Conclude your expedition on the tranquil white sands and crystal-clear waters of Mombasa.

Click here to explore the itinerary.

ROME TO MONTE CARLO

JULY 18 – 23, 2025 | 5 NIGHTS

From the Eternal City, embark on an Italian voyage that will take you to the charming lemon-scented streets of Sorrento and the mesmerizing UNESCO World Heritage site coastline of Amalfi. Discover the gateway to Tuscany at Livorno before moving on to Portofino, renowned for being one of the most stunning towns in the world. Conclude your unforgettable expedition in Monte Carlo.

Click here to explore the itinerary.

REYKJAVIK TO OSLO

AUGUST 14 – 28, 2025 | 14 NIGHTS

Prepare to be awestruck by the dramatic landscapes of the Land of Fire and Ice and the Land of the Midnight Sun on this adventure-packed voyage. Discover Isafjordur and Akureyri before experiencing the untouched beauty of the Arctic in Longyearbyen and Honningsvåg, a perfect spot for witnessing Nordkapp, only 1,306 miles away from the North Pole. Leknes and Rorvik promise awe-inspiring coastal splendor, followed by a trip to the picturesque Alesund and Bergen.

Click here to explore the itinerary.

NEW YORK ROUNDTRIP

October 31 – November 8, 2025, | 8 NIGHTS

Embark on an exceptional journey aboard Crystal Serenity and set sail from the iconic New York City. Experience Newport, Rhode Island’s historic charm before heading to the artistic haven of Provincetown and immersing yourself in Boston’s rich cultural history. Discover Portland’s stunning coastal beauty and indulge in culinary delights, then bask in the picturesque landscapes of Saint John, New Brunswick. Finally, return to the dazzling sights of New York City to conclude your unforgettable week.

Click here to explore the itinerary.