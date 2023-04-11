Viking Cruises Celebrates The Float Out Of The Viking Aton

Viking Cruises announced that its newest Nile River ship, the Viking Aton, was floated out on April 4, 2023 at Massara shipyard in Cairo. Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and Sayed Farouk, Chairman of The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.), attended the ceremony and pressed the button to lower the ship-lift. This milestone marks the first time the 82-guest ship has touched the water.

The Viking Aton will debut in August 2023, joining Viking’s collection of Nile River ships. The new ship will sail the popular 12-day Pharaoh & Pyramids itinerary. Popular demand has recently encouraged Viking to open 2025 sailing dates earlier than expected as all 2023 sailings are sold out and many 2024 sailings are also full.

“Our guests are curious explorers, and Egypt remains a destination of great interest for its many cultural treasures,” said Hagen. “We are proud to be the only western company to build, own and operate ships on the Nile, and with the float out of the Viking Aton, we look forward to welcoming more guests to experience this fantastic region.”

The Viking Aton Highlights

The ship has 41 stateroom, featuring elegant Scandinavian design

Viking Aton is the identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris

The ship features similarities to other Viking ships, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace

Viking Aton will join other Viking ships on popular Nile River voyages

Viking Cruises’ Pharaohs & Pyramids Itinerary

The Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary is a 12-day journey starting with a three-night stay in Cairo, where guests can visit the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, or the Grand Egyptian Museum.

After flying to Luxor, guests will visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak. Then, travelers will board an eight-day round trip voyage on the Nile, featuring fascinating historical visits to the tombs of Nefertari and Tutankhamen, the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel, and the High Dam in Aswan. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore a traditional Nubian village. After a flight back to Cairo, travelers will spend their final night in the city.

Viking also offers Pre and Post Extensions, providing Privileged Access to archives and exhibits for guests looking to further explore their destinations and extend their journeys.

By Lily Ogburn