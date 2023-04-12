Princess Cruises Reveals Alaska Sailings in 2023

On April 29, 2023, Princess Cruises will begin her 2023 cruise and cruisetour season in Alaska! Guests can choose from seven of the brand’s ships and explore The Great Land across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations!

The ships offering this Alaskan itinerary are Discovery Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

MORE ABOUT THE ALASKAN SAILING SEASON

Sustainable seafood and award-winning programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights again this year.

The Wild for Alaska Seafood menu is for guests sailing with Princess in Alaska this season, and a new Garden-to-Table menu for cruisetour guests staying at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge.

An extensive beverage program including coffee and hot chocolate-based creations, themed frozen drinks, Alaska wines and flights of Alaska beer, Alaska cocktails, Bloody Marys, and Mimosas.

Guests can enjoy cruises from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier), as well as cruisetours that take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska.

MORE ABOUT THE WILD FOR ALASKA SEAFOOD MENU

Princess developed the new “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood.

Menu with seafood focus, featuring a rotation of fresh Alaska seafood dishes and destination-inspired cocktails.

Distinctive Alaska seafood dishes that will be offered every night in all main dining rooms.

The seafood will highlight fresh ingredients with multiple varieties of Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye and Coho, wild Alaska cod (caught by hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns, and razor clams.

Guests can also enjoy new Alaska seafood bowls offered in World Fresh Marketplace.

Other new offerings include Steelhead Salmon Carpaccio, King Salmon with Razor Clams, and an authentic Alaskan Crab Cake.

The expanded beverage program:

Coffee and hot chocolate-based beverages such as the “Spiced Rum Hot Chocolate,” “Gingerbread Breakfast,” “White Glacier and more.”

Learn about Alaska beers through hosted tastings or beer flights.

Themed frozen drinks such as the “Ketchikan Strawberry Shortcake,” “Alaskan Polar Bear,” and “Juneau Goldbelt Tram.”

Flights of Alaska cocktails.

Mimosas or Bloody Marys with tasting flights.

Take part in the Alaska Wine Experience, which offers the chance to try a diverse selection of wines paired with Alaska salmon.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises to Alaska in 2023? Let us know in the comments!